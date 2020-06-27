Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

The pay TV provider will continue to provide live coverage of the series until at least 2025, extending a relationship that started back in 2013.

“We’re delighted to have reached a new agreement with Sky Sport and look forward to continuing our fantastic and enduring partnership,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Partnering with Sky Sport ensures the ultimate package for the fans, the sport, our teams and our invaluable partners. The agreement delivers full coverage of all races across the season. This was particularly imperative for us when we began discussions for the future.

“Sky Sport plays a huge role in allowing us to showcase our sport to our ever-growing New Zealand fan base, which is incredibly important to us.”

