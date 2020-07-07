Supercars drivers, teams react to "crazy" border run

Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18 and Kelly Racing were all left scrambling to pack and flee Victoria yesterday by news that the border to New South Wales was closing for the first time in 100 years.

The closure, sparked by an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, would have made it all but impossible for the July 18-19 race at Sydney Motorsport Park to go ahead had staff and equipment not cleared the border by midnight last night.

All of the affected teams are now in New South Wales, with most set to bump in to SMP today and set up temporary bases.

Their return date is unknown, with the possibility crews will be in exile for as long as eight weeks to ensure the Darwin and Townsville rounds also go ahead.

Social media has been abuzz since the ambitious border run began, with teams and drivers detailing a "crazy" 24 hours.

Here is some of the reaction:

Well, 2020 just continues to get crazier! 😷 Never imagined I’d be packing bags and racing to the NSW border within the same day.



Huge shoutout to my @BJRsupercars race engineer, Tony Woodward for providing me with a bed and place to stay for now too! 🙏🏼 #THR #VASC #covid19 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/oBlJBbFFAw



— Todd Hazelwood (@Todd_Hazelwood) July 7, 2020

We’re loading up to get to NSW tonight, before borders close. pic.twitter.com/Ld6uILOHnL — Walkinshaw Andretti United (@FollowWAU) July 6, 2020

Hey Mum! I’m home! Hope you don’t mind me staying here for a couple of months... #borderjump #safefromnosymptoms pic.twitter.com/seAZFQHrUs — David Reynolds (@daffidreynolds) July 6, 2020

Thank you to the Victorian based @supercars teams for your sacrifice to keep us racing! 🙏🏼#RedBullHolden #VASC pic.twitter.com/QJFYmqcBSF — Red Bull Holden (@redbullholden) July 6, 2020

A huge thank you to all of the Victorian teams 🙌 #VASC pic.twitter.com/zXxWQ5aqDi — Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) July 7, 2020