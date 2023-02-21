Supercar Rental Company Classic Parade Launches UK's First Cryptocurrency Payment Service

One of the UK's leading supercar hire companies has just launched a cryptocurrency payment system to rent the world's most impressive supercars.
LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the UK's leading supercar hire companies has just launched a cryptocurrency payment system to rent the world's most impressive supercars. Customers can now choose to pay to for selection of over 100 supercars from 28 luxury marques in Bitcoin or Ethereum cryptocurrency as well as in Pound Sterling. One of the cars available at their showrooms in London, Manchester and Edinburgh, is the £2.4m Bugatti Chiron, which costs £200,000 a day to rent, or 220.75 ETH, or 11.696 BTC.

Classic Parade founder and owner Andrew Brown said: "Our clientele are international and want to be able to pay to rent our supercars without the hassle and cost of exchange rates and transfer fees. "Many of our clientele have significant holdings in cryptocurrency and so it makes sense to offer this option for them. The transactions are immediate, and we can also take the deposits in crypto as well, and then it's easy to return the deposit after the rental has expired as well."

Crypto payments are made to Classic Parade's secure wallet and all necessary steps are taken to ensure the safety of the financial transfers. Once the funds have transferred and the rental agreements are signed the supercar is either collected or delivered to the customers address in the UK.

Andrew Brown added: "We have to go through the usual identity checks needed to hire a vehicle, but these are easy to process, and it becomes much easier with every repeat transaction. "This way we can also provide adequate "know your customer" checks." One of Classic Parade's most popular cars for summer rentals is the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder which costs £1,100 a day to rent, or 1.21 ETH or 0.064 BTC. Andrew Brown said: "We are expecting a great deal of interest from crypto investors in the next few months to rent out our incredible supercars. Many investors are relatively young and want to show their wealth and so the interest in supercars is very strong for this market."

You can see the full range of supercars and their prices at https://www.classicparade.co.uk

Media contact details:

James Goble, Classic Parade
+44 (0) 333 355 3595
rent@classicparade.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49b34c75-e25e-4725-bd2c-0b83c37cfe83


