Superbad 's Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Seth Rogen Reuniting to Help the Wisconsin Democrats

Melissa Moseley/Columbia Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad

Superbad is back — and getting audiences ready for the 2020 presidential election.

Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen announced they were reuniting alongside the cast of the 2007 film for an online watch party in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Oct. 27 ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Hill and Rogen will reunite with Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola, and director Judd Apatow.

"It’s on - a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch!" Hill tweeted on Friday. "RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27! #SuperbadWatchParty."

Rogen also tweeted the news, writing, "Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck!"

It’s on - a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch! RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27! #SuperbadWatchParty https://t.co/FbdpkYEGdi — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) October 23, 2020

?s=21

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

?s=21

Those interested in watching must make a donation of any amount to the party's website in order to attend.

The film, which was Hill and Cera's breakthrough, follows the story of two inseparable friends, Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) in their final days of high school.

As they prepare to graduate, they and their friend Fogell (Mintz-Plasse) are invited to one last house party where they attempt to lose their virginity before they go off to college, but their quest is complicated when the group runs into two inept cops.

RELATED: An Avengers Reunion! Marvel Cast to Reunite for a Virtual Fundraiser in Support of Joe Biden

Multiple other casts from iconic movies have already reunited as a form of fundraising, including the cast of The Princess Bride, which brought in 110,000 donors.

The cast of the West Wing also organized together for a trivia night to support Joe Biden’s run for president, while the Avengers reunited on Tuesday with special guest Kamala Harris.

The Superbad reunion and watch party will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. CT.