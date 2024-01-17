A superb Irish tale of violence, loyalty and loss

Westport in County Mayo, the region in which Colin Barrett sets his fiction - Richard Ross

Colin Barrett’s debut 2014 short-story collection, Young Skins, was an intimate, unsentimental and much-lauded portrait of working-class youth. Its setting was the fictional town of Glanbeigh, Co Mayo, but that could have been any number of real Irish locales. As the narrator of one story, The Clancy Kid, says: “My town is nowhere you have been, but you know its ilk” – a roundabout, a Cineplex, the obligatory “century of pubs”.

Barrett’s characters often seem lost, their actions compelled by the narrowness of their lot. His stories are taut with the possibility of violence. The novella ‘Calm with Horses’, first published in Young Skins then turned into a 2020 film, introduces Douglas Armstrong, or “Arm”; once a precocious boxing talent, he’s now muscle for the aspirant hardman Dympna, yet he’s also trying to forge a bond, via playful, affectionate humour, with his non-verbal son. Barrett’s writing suggests a man who has lost his way in early adulthood, and is passively content to follow the path laid down for him by others – something that frustrates and saddens the mother of his child.

Barrett’s second collection, Homesickness (2022), widened his scope. Although most of the stories are still set in Mayo, two concern writing, and the attendant anxieties and jealousies surrounding literary publication, including peers who vault too early to fame. The narrator and would-be poet of Anhedonia Here I Come, who offers his dubious attentions to a high-school drug-dealer and has a familiarity with psychopharmacology, recalls the wry protagonists of David Foster Wallace’s work.

Many critics were therefore eager to see what Barrett, so skilled with miniatures, could do on a larger canvas. It’s heartening, then, that Wild Houses, his debut novel, maintains his stories’ energy and verve. Set in (the real town of) Ballina, the action revolves around the kidnap of Doll, a sweet-natured teenager, as collateral for his elder brother’s crimes. Dev, another Barrett character who’s physically imposing yet vulnerable, becomes haplessly complicit in the operation when his sinister cousins, the Ferdias, hold the boy hostage at his dead mother’s house. He’s a large man ensnared as a violent pawn in a smaller man’s game.

Story continues

Wild Houses is Colin Barrett's first novel - Cape

Dev was badly bullied at school. He’s viewed as “thick... because he tended not to say much, and people thought that if you didn’t say much you mustn’t have much to say.” He seems, like Arm, passive and adrift: he only resists the savagery of the Ferdias when the very worst might happen to Doll, whose skin is as blue-tinged as “raw milk in a bucket”. Just as Barrett evoked empathy for Arm yet also had him savagely beat a man to death, he paints Dev as both more complex and less innocent than the latter initially seems. When Gabe Ferdia says, “There’s nothing but ice in this man’s veins”, he isn’t wholly wrong.

Barrett was criticised for a lack of female voices in Young Skins, but Doll’s girlfriend Nicky, an orphan who has largely had to fend for herself, is a quietly forceful presence. Life has made her practical: she’s constantly looking for an escape route. Even Gabe Ferdia tells her that, if she has any brains, she’ll “run a mile in the other direction from this crowd”. But leaving will mean the betrayal of Doll, a kind, easily-led boy who’s good with animals and doesn’t deserve the bad luck that comes his way. Others, meanwhile, find that leaving is impossible. Take Marina, a minor character who drifts into a high-school party, home from Trinity College Dublin: she no longer fits in, too old to be there, but seemingly possessed of nowhere else.

It would be easy to dismiss Barrett’s Mayo as entirely bleak, but this would be reductive. A novel such as Wild Houses realises life in full and without pity. Violence is undercut with idiosyncratic humour: the small-time criminal with a Zen garden to clear his head, or the Ferdia brother managing a heroin addiction (“a dedicated feat to pull off this far out in the sticks”). A palpable sense of human eccentricity, and endurance, is always there, just beneath the surface. The surface is often less than pretty.

Wild Houses is published by Jonathan Cape at £16.99. To order your copy for £14.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.