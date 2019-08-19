Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch

The 22-year-old, who won the third-tier Supercars series back in 2015, has been competing in the one-make Toyota 86 series for the past couple of season, running his own three-car squad.

However he's now set his sights on a TCR programme for 2020, following a test with Melbourne Performance Centre in South Australia recently.

"We’re looking at TCR very seriously for 2020,” said McAdam.

“TCR is a great option, internationally and locally, and the cars are really well built.

“We’ve been looking at the class for a while, but the best way to see what they are like is to drive is to just get in there and drive it yourself."

MPC boss Troy Russell said he was impressed by how quickly McAdam adapted to the RS 3.

“Liam adapted to the Audi TCR very quickly. He clearly knows what he is doing in a race car,” said Russell.

“He was quickly lapping around the record pace from The Bend event that we had there a couple of months ago, which was impressive to see.

“We’ll continue to talk to Liam and try and work out a way to get him in one of our cars in the future.”

MPC is set to run Leanne Tander and Russell Ingall again at Winton in just under a fortnight, however is yet to name a driver for the #4 car that McAdam tested.