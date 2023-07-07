The super tutor craze causing burn-out in four-year-olds

After-school activities are increasingly likely to mean more work rather than a kickabout in the park - iStockphoto

One would imagine that a three-year-old girl doing weekly French and Mandarin lessons was already receiving quite enough education. And yet Sabine Hook – a former teacher offering assessments and tuition in early childhood – was hired by the girl’s parents to look into why she was failing to be stimulated intellectually by her nursery. During the hour they spent together, Hook noticed that the child’s responses were unusually anxious – and suggested that the parents simply allowed her more time to play.

As the £7.5 billion British private tuition sector rapidly expands, more children are finding their free time is being consumed by extra lessons. According to social mobility charity the Sutton Trust, 30 per cent of young people now report having had private tutoring, up from 27 per cent pre-pandemic, and just 18 per cent in 2005.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The best of these tutors are trained teachers, like Hook, who have left the classroom to do something new and will take a child’s overall wellbeing into account before accepting a new pupil. But many are graduates with a litany of famous universities and schools to their names, but not much in the way of formal teaching experience.

Not that this matters to many parents. “Etonians really do make exceptional tutors,” argues Charles Bonas, the co-founder of private tuition company Bonas MacFarlane Education. “They make much better tutors than prime ministers; they have social understanding, charisma, confidence and charm, and they bring great clarity to what they explain.”

'Many children simply need more time to play,' says tutor Sabine Hook

Old Etonians might be unusually talented at wrangling an 11-year-old into doing algebra but, these days, the pupil in question is also far less likely to be heading to a similarly illustrious school.

School fees have been rising in private education for more than a decade and stagnating wages mean middle-class parents can no longer afford prestigious schools, while pupils at second-tier private schools are finding it increasingly difficult to get places in top British universities as vice-chancellors increase the proportion of students they take from state schools.

Now, a new trend has emerged where parents (many of whom were privately educated themselves) are sending their children to comprehensives, and using the money they save on fees to pay for tutors. And not just a little bit of help with maths – these are tutors for a range of subjects and they are working children long hours.

“A combination of the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of a Labour government bringing in VAT for private schools means a lot of parents who would have gone down the independent route for secondary now want their children to go to grammar schools,” says Alistair Delafield, the managing director of Ivy Education, which provides private tuition and assessment services.

According to Delafield, parents worried about the VAT hike are having to act in advance of a general election and get their children into grammar schools now – because, unlike private schools, children can only enter the grammar school system at 11.

Alastair Delafield says the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of a Labour government bringing in VAT for private schools are two reasons for parents considering grammar schools

Ivy Education already has a series of courses for grammar-school admissions (most pupils put up for the 11-plus are privately tutored in verbal and non-verbal reasoning) and tutors are increasingly being asked to also help comprehensive pupils with Oxbridge interview prep.

Story continues

One-on-one tuition is expensive, but it feels affordable in comparison to the £25,000 average annual private school fees and the £45,000 it costs for boarding school. The price of a private tutor varies hugely depending on their experience, the age of the pupil and the location, but the average is about £80 an hour. Demand for tutors is often most intense in age groups preparing for school or university entrance exams.

Emily FitzRoy has firsthand experience of this. She sent her daughter Constance to a state primary in Shepherd’s Bush in London, which she describes as “excellent”. Unable to find an equally good senior school in the area, she turned to the private sector, but quickly realised what a minefield the entrance exams were.

“It is so competitive and the state system has no support for 11-plus and far fewer exams in general,” she says. “Verbal reasoning is a big part of independent school testing but it doesn’t exist in the state curriculum. I honestly don’t know how you do those exams from a comprehensive without tutoring – it gave both Constance and us confidence in an area that was totally unfamiliar.”

As it happens, some private secondary schools favour state primary-school pupils because they know these children have not been “prepped” for the exams, says Chloe Berry, Constance’s tutor and a former teacher who specialises in the 11-plus. “But,” she adds, “lots of comprehensive kids now have professional parents who are spending a lot of money on tutors – it’s very uneven as that much extra help is going to make a dramatic difference.”

Chloe Berry is a tutor and former teacher who specialises in the 11-plus

Increasingly, though, this is true for all pupils – whether they went to a prep school or not. “Tutoring is essential to writing a good entrance exam,” says Will Orr-Ewing, the founder of Keystone Tutors. “The reality is that children are either having 18 months of tutoring or the parents are doing it themselves. Yes, there will always be some kids at the top of the intelligence graph who will be fine, but for a medium-level child, tutoring is something families have to start prioritising well over a year in advance of exams.”

This applies equally to parents hoping to get their children into independent or grammar schools. “The curriculums are exactly the same,” says Delafield. The skills are also the same, although entrance exams to grammar schools are more likely to be multiple choice.

“It is only the most prestigious private schools that demand an even higher level,” Delafield explains. “Whereas grammar-school pupils are expected to be at the top end of Year 6, a school like Westminster will expect pupils of the same age to be at Year 8 level.”

When it comes to older children, and particularly those applying to Oxbridge from comprehensives, tutoring is equally invaluable.

“We do a lot of work on Oxbridge for kids in state schools, and the key difference is that they often haven’t been exposed to much intellectual content outside of the system,” says Orr-Ewing. “Our job as tutors is to introduce them to content you get all the time in the independent sector.”

Kids in state schools 'often haven’t been exposed to much intellectual content outside of the system,' says Orr-Ewing

This includes guided reading outside the syllabus, preparation for Oxbridge-specific tests in subjects like history and PPE and an introduction to debate and thinking creatively in an interview situation.

“I don’t think my son would have got into Oxford without it,” says Jessy Jones, who sent both her children to a local comprehensive but set aside £8,000 a year for tutoring. “The three years he and his sister spent having weekly extra-lessons with their excellent tutor gave them confidence – all children need some highly focused, specialised teaching but nobody gets it in the state sector.”

Some parents see the benefit of intense summer learning and ask tutors to join them on holiday – and certain education specialists argue that this is a particularly fruitful time for additional reading, investigation and research.

“Cramming after school isn’t particularly enjoyable for children unless they have the time and energy,” says Charles Bonas. “I think it’s much more effective to have a residential tutor who comes to stay. It’s the Evelyn Waugh style of tutoring, which died out but is coming back – the tutor lives with the family and engages in talk and debate and, depending on the age of the child, creative play.”

For Bonas, live-in summer tutors are an increasingly important part of his business. But, while it is popular among high-net-worth families, this particular style of teaching is still relatively rare across the industry in general.

Orr–Ewing agrees that children don’t necessarily learn in a linear trajectory. “My experience suggests that they can absorb two or three years of content in a couple of months – a blockage is there and suddenly it clicks.” However, he believes that a summer tutor is “too intense” and argues that most children shouldn’t have more than one or two hours a week to prevent them becoming overwhelmed.

Burn-out, increasingly, is a problem – and is particularly true in younger age groups. The tutoring industry is rife with stories of three- and four-year-olds, like the little girl Hook assessed, being overly prepped for entrance exams for hothouse primary schools. As a result, Hook will no longer tutor children of that age as she believes it is too detrimental to their mental health.

Berry, who works with children aged nine to 11, is similarly attuned to this issue. “Parents have the understandable desire to give their child the best chance, but sometimes they get pushed a bit too far. If you’re a parent, you need to be conscious that they have enough down time and that whoever you use as a tutor has some integrity.”

Both she and Hook emphasise the importance of choosing tutors for younger children with a background in education and some formal experience of teaching – and talk about how graduates with little experience or understanding of the system will be particularly unsuited to working with anyone under the age of 14.

“Not every child needs tutoring and not every well-educated adult will be able to tutor,” agrees Emma, a teacher at a London day school who says that more than half her class is being given extra lessons – some unnecessarily. “Parents assume that they’re doing the right thing, but, unless children are very far behind or prepping for a big entrance exam, they often do better playing in their free time.”

And yet, as the industry expands to encompass more pupils every year, after-school activities are increasingly likely to mean more work rather than a kickabout in the park.

“As soon as some parents in a class get a tutor, others follow suit as they don’t want their child to be at a disadvantage,” agrees Orr-Ewing. “That’s the thing with tutoring – once people discover how powerful it is, it’s quite hard to go back.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.