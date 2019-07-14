Super Trofeo Europe: Kroes, Afanasiev score Zandvoort double

Racing Huracan as heavy rain affected the bulk of the weekend.

Kroes led off the rolling start and took a lead of two-and-a-half seconds ahead of the mandatory pit-stop window.

pitted at the start of the window.

fractionally ahead of Postiglione into Tarzan.

a podium finish and set Postiglione free in pursuit of the #3.

with 24 minutes left.

chicane in the latter stages.

This allowed Postiglione to reduce the deficit to just under half a second by the finish, with the #3 just clinging on to secure a first win of the season.

Silverstone race one winners Stuart Middleton and Jack Bartholomew in the #32 Bonaldi Motorsport car inherited third place, while the Leipert Motorsport entry of Anthony Lambert/Niels Lagrange beat the returning Alberto di Folco to fifth behind Paziewski.

Sunday morning’s second encounter was wet from the start.

Series newcomer Kang Ling was the star of the show in the Pro-Am class, qualifying a superb seventh alongside the #21 GT3 Poland car’s regular driver Grzegorz Moczulski, and running eighth in the opening stint.

to take the win.

Q2 effort and led into Tarzan from Postiglione.

briefly held third around the outside of the corner but Middleton maintained his starting position and proved to be the quickest as the rain intensified.

, Middleton began to reel in Postiglione, and pulled off a superb round-the-outside move at Masters to seize the lead with 25 minutes remaining.

and Postiglione, who alongside Middleton had begun to break clear of the chasing pack, pitted immediately, while the 32 stayed out.

were the last of the leaders to make their mandatory stops, with the Russian closing to within two seconds at the end of the stint.

.

His co-driver Davide Venditti eventually put an end to the team’s misery by bringing out the safety car after spinning into the barriers at Hugenholtz.

chicane.

dropped back.

Abkhazava.

Robert Zwinger (GT3 Poland) and Nico Gomar (AGS Events) shared the Am class victories, with each only being settled in the closing laps.

Zwinger hanged on to win Saturday’s first race by just 1.102 seconds from local interlopers Mathijs Bakker and Paul Harkema in the first race.

penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

and Joseph Collado.

Start action

