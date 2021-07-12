Super Sunday: Messi's dream fulfilled, Djokovic joins '20' club, Italy inflict pain on England to clinch Euro title and more

11 July was a Super Sunday- A Sunday which witnessed three major finals, a brutal UFC fight and a thrilling win for the Indian women's cricket team in the second T20 against England. The day began with Argentina claiming their first major international title in 23 years, as they beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro. AP

11 July was a Super Sunday- A Sunday which witnessed three major finals, a brutal UFC fight and a thrilling win for the Indian women's cricket team in the second T20 against England. The day began with Argentina claiming their first major international title in 23 years, as they beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro. AP

The 34-year-old talismanic forward Lionel Messi's dream of winning a major international trophy was finally achieved, after narrowly missing out on the title in 2015 and 2016. AP

The 34-year-old talismanic forward Lionel Messi's dream of winning a major international trophy was finally achieved, after narrowly missing out on the title in 2015 and 2016. AP

World No 1 Novak Djokovic went level with fellow 'Big Three' counterparts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of most number of Grand Slams won in the Open era (20 Slams each). He went onto beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 en route to the feat in the Wimbledon 2021 final at the Centre Court. AP

World No 1 Novak Djokovic went level with fellow 'Big Three' counterparts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of most number of Grand Slams won in the Open era (20 Slams each). He went onto beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 en route to the feat in the Wimbledon 2021 final at the Centre Court. AP

This was also Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title. AP

This was also Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title. AP

Dustin Poirier prevailed over Conor McGregor in the iconic UFC 264 bout via technical knockout (TKO) after the latter suffered a broken leg toward s the final moments of the first round. AP

Dustin Poirier prevailed over Conor McGregor in the iconic UFC 264 bout via technical knockout (TKO) after the latter suffered a broken leg toward s the final moments of the first round. AP

Conor McGregor is seen receiving treatment for his broken leg during the bout against Dustin Poirier. AP

Conor McGregor is seen receiving treatment for his broken leg during the bout against Dustin Poirier. AP

Shafali Verma (48) top scored for India women in the second T20I against England in Hove, as India posted 148/4 after being put into bat. Twitter @ICC

Shafali Verma (48) top scored for India women in the second T20I against England in Hove, as India posted 148/4 after being put into bat. Twitter @ICC

England found the going tough for large part of the chase, with Poonam Yadav (2/17) being the pick among the Indian bowlers. India managed to restrict hosts to 140/8, meaning that their eight-run win put the three-match series level at 1-1. Twitter @BCCIWomen

England found the going tough for large part of the chase, with Poonam Yadav (2/17) being the pick among the Indian bowlers. India managed to restrict hosts to 140/8, meaning that their eight-run win put the three-match series level at 1-1. Twitter @BCCIWomen

Also See: UFC 264: Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout as Irishman suffers broken leg

Copa America 2021: Emiliano Martinez's heroics help Argentina edge Colombia on penalties, set up final with Brazil

Copa America 2021: Argentina beat Brazil as Lionel Messi's wait for major international title ends

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.