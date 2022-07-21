Super-subs provide selection headache for Sarina Wiegman as England gather momentum for semi-final showdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Collings
·4 min read
Super-subs provide selection headache for Sarina Wiegman as England gather momentum for semi-final showdown
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarina Wiegman
    Dutch Association Football Player and Manager

For so long, this quarter-final looked like it would be the end of England’s Euro 2022 journey.

Spain were suffocating the Lionesses in and out of possession, and when Esther Gonzalez had put them ahead shortly after half-time all the talk of England being the new favourites to go all the way felt premature.

It was the first time England had trailed in a competitive match under Sarina Wiegman and no one knew how they would respond. The answer was emphatic.

Ella Toone equalised with just six minutes of normal time remaining and after that this quarter-final was never the same. England were carried forward by a wave of momentum, which seemed to propel Georgia Stanway’s winner in extra-time into the top corner.

It should follow them to the semi-finals too, where a meeting with Olympic silver medallists Sweden likely awaits — provided the Covid-19 outbreak in their camp is not so severe it swings the balance in Belgium’s favour.

England know all about suffering with Covid, as their head coach Sarina Wiegman tested negative only hours before kick-off to be on the touchline. How thankful she will have been to be at the Amex as she joined in the celebrations, with defender Millie Bright lifting her off her feet in the biggest of bear hugs.

The party continued in the dressing room, where players danced to ABBA and ate pizza and cake. When the dust settles, the Lionesses will know they need to improve for the semi-finals.

So often England come unstuck at major tournaments when they face a side technically superior on the ball, and Spain’s domination of possession suggested that would be the case last night.

The excellent Bright kept Spain at bay, although they continually found joy down England’s left, with Rachel Daly having a torrid time. She was caught diving in for Spain’s goal, and being hooked for Alex Greenwood late on suggests her place is under threat. That was one of four changes by Wiegman in normal time. England were facing the embarrassment of going out of a home Euros at the quarter-final stage, but Wiegman did not panic.

Instead, she was brave and bold. Few coaches would hook the tournament’s top scorer, Beth Mead, and England’s record female goalscorer, Ellen White, before the hour mark, but Wiegman did. Off came Fran Kirby too, one of the most creative players at this tournament.

In Pictures | Women’s Euro 2022 (Quarter-Final): England vs Spain

The trio who came on changed the game. Chloe Kelly offered pace and directness out wide, Toone played with an off-the-cuff flair that was reminiscent of Jack Grealish at last year’s men’s Euros and Alessia Russo provided the focal point the attack needed. Russo and Toone combined for the equaliser, with the former knocking down a header for the latter to lash home.

England then began to play the football that has become their hallmark under Wiegman, full of pace and purpose, with Stanway’s long-range strike six minutes into extra-time showing how confidence had been restored. It was a brilliant strike from the 23-year-old.

Much has been made of England’s strength in depth and last night’s win showed why.

Wiegman’s substitutes changed the game, and now she faces the dilemma of whether they should remain on the bench. The 52-year-old has named the same XI in every match so far, but that feels likely to change next week.

Greenwood should start over Daly at left-back, while it feels like Russo has the edge over White in attack. Kelly and Toone, however, would perhaps be best kept as impact players.

It is all food for thought for Wiegman after a night that will live long in the memory. Those at the FA thought the 8-0 win over Norway at the Amex would be the game that captured the nation’s imagination, but it’s more likely to be this win.

The fans last night were certainly swept away in it all, singing “football’s coming home” as they left the ground.

And, who knows, it just might be.

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.