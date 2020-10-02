'Super spreader events'? Trump and Hicks may have exposed dozens of others to COVID-19 in recent days

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his adviser Hope Hicks have been in close contact with dozens – if not hundreds – of other people while potentially infectious with COVID-19, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

"There's probably several super spreader events mixed up in this one scenario," said Susie Welty, a contact tracing expert and technical director of surveillance at the University of California, San Francisco.

Welty said the number of people Trump and Hicks exposed to the virus could have expanded well beyond the circle of close contacts. The pair attended several events over the past week drawing thousands of people. The list includes his top advisers, his campaign donors, his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and scores of his supporters.

Biden tested negative for the virus on Friday, as did several other people who have been in contact with Trump or Hicks, such as Vice President Mike Pence. But Welty and other experts noted that the incubation period for the virus is up to 14 days, so those negative results do not mean they are in the clear.

"To really be out of the out of the woods, we want to continue seeing" negative results for 14 days after exposure to the virus, said Michael Mina, a Harvard University physician and epidemiologist. He said the vast majority of individuals will have a positive test results within five to seven days.

It may be impossible to determine exactly how many people Hicks and Trump exposed before they received their positive test results this week. It's not even clear right now if Hicks infected Trump – or vice versa. It's also possible they were infected by a third person.

So far, at least four other people who have come in contact with Trump in recent days have tested positive for COVID-19, including first lady Melania Trump, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, and the Rev. John Jenkins, the president of Notre Dame University.

Three of those four people attended a White House event Saturday at which Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Videos and photos of that event, which was held outside in the Rose Garden, show more than 180 people in attendance, with only about 50 wearing masks and few practicing social distancing.

In one video, Lee, who disclosed his positive test result on Friday, is seen hugging at least two other attendees, and other images show guests shaking hands and chatting in close proximity. Lee appears to have been seated directly behind Pence at the event.

Welty said it may have been "inevitable" that Trump and others in his inner circle became infected "because they were relying solely on testing to keep them safe" and shunning other tools – such as masks and distancing – that can prevent infection.

"It's too late once you test positive," she said. By that time, "you've already been around too many people and spread it to too many people."

Mina said Hicks and Trump are perfect "index cases" for spreading the virus because "they have really large networks and they are often amongst large crowds."

The White House declined to provide a list of Hicks' recent contacts. But Hicks reportedly began feeling ill on Sept. 30, after traveling with the president and other White House officials on Marine One to a fundraiser and rally in Minnesota. Hicks tested positive the next day, on Oct. 1. Trump disclosed that he had tested positive just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2. The White House says he has mild symptoms.

