This super soft sheet set with more than 11,400 ratings is on sale for $12 (!) at Wayfair

Sarah Weldon
·2 min read

If you’re reading this, I’m assuming you’re still hunting for the best soft sheets to swaddle yourself in every night. Well, I highly suggest you check out this super affordable set from Wayfair.

ICYMI, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is happening right now. Way Day features tens of thousands of discounts on everything from furniture to cookware, home decor and, obviously, bedding.

The Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set is Wayfair’s best-selling microfiber sheet bundle. And the set is on sale for as low as $12 right now.

While a $12 sheet set seems a bit sus, this guy is marked down from $119 for a total discount of 90%. That is a nine and a zero! Never in my life have I seen a discount this steep, and I’ve been online shopping since before I could walk.

Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set, $12-$19.80 (Orig. $119)

Credit: Wayfair
Credit: Wayfair

Buy Now

The microfiber sheet set from Wayfair comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and not two but four pillowcases.

Not only are the linens super soft and breathable thanks to the microfiber threads, but the set also comes in six different sizes. You’ve got your classic Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes, as well as Twin XL and California King. While I’m always partial to clean, white sheets like the ones pictured above, you can choose between 15 different colors. From a neutral gray or navy to a more vibrant aqua, purple or sage, there’s a color for every bedroom aesthetic.

Shoppers have called out the sheet’s “extra deep pockets” that can fit over any mattress topper and the “wrinkle-resistant material” that holds even after throwing them in the wash. One thing that everyone seems to agree on is that these soft sheets are truly the best quality for the affordable price tag.

Shop the Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set for 90% off at Wayfair before the Way Day 2022 sale ends.

If you liked this story, shop the internet’s favorite sheets at the annual Brooklinen Birthday Sale.

