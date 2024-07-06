From super-sized sunnies to beach-ready bags: 51 accessories to make your summer sizzle
Thanks to the erratic weather you may not be feeling very summery but I hate to break it to you: this is it. We’re not going to get to press play again on June 2024 so you better start leaning into July.
At this time of the year, even if the weather does play ball, you’re probably second-guessing your existing summer wardrobe. Maybe you’ve mooched around the high street and are now flirting with the idea of a new flouncy dress. Or maybe you’ve added a fresh crisp linen co-ord to your online wish list. But hold on. May I divert your attention to the accessories section?
Unlike, say, a maxi dress that is limited to beachside restaurants, most summer accessories don’t come with set boundaries. Chunky sandals are as good for strolling the cobblestones of a historic town as they are for commuting. A jazzy necklace can detract from a crimson sunburnt nose as well as brightening up the most basics of T-shirts.
So the right accessories offer bang for your buck and an on-trend spin to those pieces you may be thinking feel a little dated. Gen Z-approved baseball caps and jauntily shaped sunglasses will detract from that suncream-stained dress and threadbare denim cut-offs. Here are some ideas to get you started. Chloe MacDonnell
Sunglasses
Frames with main character energy will add pep to even the simplest of summer looks. Think: pairs that are oversized, but also cat-eye, square and oval. Try zhushing a T-shirt dress with acid green Le Specs (below) or hide puffy eyes under Accessorize’s equally puffed-up pastel blue pair (below).
BUY: Pink, £90, Quay Australia
BUY: Black, £9.99, H&M
BUY: Green, £118.27, Le Specs
BUY: Brown, £49.99, Zara
BUY: Pink, £50, Izipizi, above
BUY: Speckled, £165, Joseph
BUY: Blue, £8.50, Accessorize
BUY: Amber, £99, Jigsaw
BUY: Salmon, £69.95, Massimo Dutti
Hats
Casual baseball caps are an understated foil to the statement-sleeved dresses that have held the past few summers at their mercy. Outdoorsy bucket hats, seaside straw or kooky crochet will add a more relaxed counterpoint to dresses bought for weddings that need dressing down to work at a barbecue.
BUY: Bucket hat, £199, Helen Kaminski
BUY: Bead trim, £32, Free People
BUY: Striped raffia, £25, Marks & Spencer
BUY: Brown cap, £56, BA&SH
BUY: Crochet, £22.99, Mango
BUY: Denim bucket hat, £60, Carhartt
BUY: Green woven, £28, Oliver Bonas
BUY: Striped cap, £27, Gant
BUY: Cream with suns, £45, LF Markey
Bags
Summer is the time to break traditional styling rules – wear beach-ready raffia or razzmatazz -pink beads with smart dresses, or clash elevated satin pouches with dressed-down denim. If you have tired ditsy dresses that need some updating, go for something more directional – architectural, even – like the handsome M&S handbag (below).
BUY: Striped tote, £35, French Connection, above
BUY: Blue leather, £129, Massimo Dutti
BUY: Ice blue, £50 by Kavu from Outsiders store
BUY: Cream and tan, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
BUY: Pale pink, £80, Anthropologie
BUY: Lime green pouch, £128, Hai x Whistles
BUY: Orange tote, £79.99, Mango
BUY: Jute, £85, The Jacksons
BUY: Pink beaded, £120, Rixo
BUY: Fringed raffia, £57, Arket
BUY: Green trim canvas, £67, & Other Stories
Jewellery
Almost any summer dress can be made 2024-ready with playful jewellery in this era of souvenir-chic. Even if you don’t have plans for a trip away, you can still channel the beach bum vibe via River Island’s coral necklace (below) and Zara’s fishy catch of the day (below).
BUY: Fish pendant, £22.99, Zara, above
BUY: Rainbow bracelet £95, Rachel Jackson
BUY: Pearl bracelet, £16, John Lewis
BUY: Beaded necklace, £95, Essential Antwerp
BUY: Orange necklace, £16, River Island
BUY: Emerald necklace, £99, Ottoman Hands
BUY: Beaded earrings, £19.50, Oliver Bonas
BUY: Enamel ring, £105, Missoma
BUY: Tassel earrings, £35, Boden
BUY: Gold ring, £28, Orella
BUY: Woven earrings, £12, Phase Eight
Shoes
We’ve all heard of ‘wrong shoe theory’ by now, right? It doesn’t work better than with sandals. That 2021 prairie dress? Pair it with contrasting silver flats (below). Beaded styles add a boho spin to any linen, while colourful Birkenstocks (below) clash perfectly with broderie anglaise frocks.
BUY: Rope lace-up, £16.50, Asos, above
BUY: Pale blue, £45, Birkenstock
BUY: Brown thick straps, £90, Dune
BUY: Green, £55.99, Zara
BUY: Shell detail, £35, River Island
BUY: White sliders, £115, Cos
BUY: Blue multi strap, £195, Ancient Greek Sandals
BUY: Silver, £19.99, H&M
BUY: Brown braided, £158, Reiss
BUY: Paisley print, £135, Penelope Chilvers
BUY: Brown ankle tie, £32, Next
Lead photograph
Model: Amelia Swaby at Milk. Hair and makeup Sam Cooper at Carol Hayes Management using Living Proof and Lancôme. Hat, £57, Mother Denim. Dress, £35, Rokit. Earrings, €100, Crystal Haze. Pink bead necklace, £128, Monica Vinader. Evil eye torque, €150, and purple bear necklace, €250, both Crystal Haze. Fish necklace, £17.99, Zara. Coral bangle, £22.99, Zara. Green bracelet, £178, Monica Vinader. Star bag, £49.99, Zara. Sandals, £159, Penelope Chilvers. Woven bag, £190, Essentiel Antwerp. Yellow sunglasses, £120, Bonnie Clyde.
All prices correct at time of going to press