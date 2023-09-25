Super shoes have 'devalued' marathon world records, say former Olympians

Tigist Assefa obliterated the women's world marathon record in Berlin on Sunday wearing the £400 Adidas Adizero Adios Pre Evo 1

Athletics world records have been labelled “devalued currency” after a leading former British runner criticised the “farce” of the women’s marathon best being destroyed in a £400 pair of new Adidas ‘super shoes’.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa took more than two minutes off the world record in Berlin on Sunday, setting a new best of 2hr 11min 53sec that is now almost four minutes superior to Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year world record, which has only ever been surpassed by runners in carbon-boosted shoes.

Every major world record from 5,000m all the way up to the marathon has now also been beaten since 2020 by athletes in ‘super shoes’ or ‘super spikes’, which combine rigid enforcement in the soles with bouncy foam midsoles.

Adidas will on Tuesday release their new ultra-lightweight Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 road shoe to the general public following its staggering major race debut on Assefa’s feet.

Tim Hutchings, an Olympic finalist and a World, European and Commonwealth medallist in the 1980s, questioned whether there was now a generation of runners who will never know exactly how good they truly are.

“One big mark of greatness is record-setting, and that’s a devalued currency,” he said. “It’s one that could and should be raised to its previous value, if only someone used the data to show the big differences made by shoe tech. This generation deserves that and so a fair comparison with history.

Tigist Assefa's triumph was criticised as a farce by one former runner who said the new shoes made world records meaningless - REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

“While this was a truly fantastic run … the shoe-tech should have been policed better and a ‘new era’ formally recognised. It’s fine if recent iterations of shoes by various brands have cost £150-£200. Many runners will stump up this cost. When it starts becoming £300-£400 then it’s clearly getting ridiculous.”

Mara Yamauchi, who has slipped from being the second fastest to fourth quickest British women’s marathon runner of all time since last year, told Telegraph Sport that she was “struggling to understand” Assefa breaking a world record by more than two minutes.

Story continues

“What impact the shoes had, or if it was her own ability, we just don’t know,” she said. “As I understand it some people respond very well to them [the shoes], others not at all and then everything in between.”

Another retired British marathon runner added: “It’s a complete and utter farce – 2hr 11min for a woman is just ridiculous. Nobody got close to Paula Radcliffe’s record for 16 years, then it got obliterated and now this.

“It’s unsustainable and to me world records now are meaningless. But I think this was quite predictable and World Athletics probably didn’t have much choice but to go along with what the manufacturers wanted. You’re comparing apples with pears compared to former world records.”

Oli Blake, a former national British triathlete, said that attention should be paid to how the new Adidas shoe is reportedly designed only for optimal use over one marathon distance race. “Are you happy spending £400 on shoes (on top of race entry fee) whilst knowingly engaging in throw-away culture?” he said.

Adidas told Telegraph Sport that the shoe had been made “for speed, versus durability, and has been engineered to provide maximum support for athletes at the lowest weight possible”. They said that it had been “optimised for over one marathon race, including respective training sessions”.