‘Super Saturday’ for Covid booster vaccines but London still lagging behind

(AFP via Getty Images)

Health chiefs have hailed a record “Super Saturday” of booster vaccinations in London after more than 116,000 doses were administered.

The campaign to get more Londoners jabbed also hit a weekly high of more than 650,000 vaccinations.

But the capital is still lagging behind other regions in the race to get more people innoculated to combat the Omicron variant.

Around a third of Londoners eligible for the booster have had it, compared to almost half for England.

Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for the NHS in London said: “London is on the frontline of the Omicron wave and NHS staff are working incredibly hard to continue to deliver excellent care to those who need it despite rising absences.

“The single most important thing Londoners can do this week before the New Year to help, and to protect themselves and their loved ones, is to get vaccinated now.”

Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground and Charlton’s Valley stadium were being used as jab centres on Saturday to reach the record figure, and the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre in Tottenham held a 24-hour vaccine clinic.

However, Dr Diwakar also stressed: “The sheer volume of cases now in London means that even if Omicron is found to be less severe, its impact on the NHS is already being felt and will be significant.

“We need Londoners to come forward for the booster and book or walk in to a vaccine centre, chemist or pop up – as well as get their first and second dose before that – as this will dramatically improve the levels of protection in our capital city.”

The jabs record for the city came despite rising staff absences in London’s hospitals and other NHS centres due to doctors, nurses and other health professionals getting Covid or being in close contact with someone who has.

So far 6,248,055 first doses have been adminstered in the capital, according to the latest figures, 5,662,207 second doses, and 2,864,880 boosters or third jabs for individuals vulnerable to the virus.