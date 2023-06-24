What super-rich men will be wearing next season, according to Paris Fashion Week

The Hermes spring/ summer 2024 collection exuded quiet luxury - AP

There have been sparkly body suits (at Loewe), neon exuberance (at Dior) and screaming hysteria as Pharrell Williams shut down the city to make his debut at Louis Vuitton watched on by Beyonce.But as one of the final shows of Paris men’s fashion week, Hermes offered a palette cleanser as an alternative to the noise. No hijinks, just excellent clothes.

In the baking heat, Hermès’ menswear creative director Veronique Nichanian - who has been at the house for 35 years - doubled down on what she has done best across over three decades; proposing a cool breeze of exceptional clothing in the form of blousons perforated for aeration, soft-fit tailoring and flyaway coats in technical fabrics.

Hermès is the oldest luxury house in the world and Axel Dumas, one of France’s richest men, had reason to be cheering Nichanian on as she took her bow - the brand reported a 23% jump in sales this year, solid proof in a tumultuous fashion climate with creative directors playing musical chairs, that sometimes sticking to what you do best pays off. That translated into the quiet luxury of the clothes.

The execution is what marks Hermès apart, and Nichanian’s series of jackets with tiny darts cutting through the fabric so that they rippled like water was a reminder of the might of the label’s atelier. The colour palette was stripped back and restrained - chalk, slate, pewter and rust tones - and there was a sense of lightness injected into the tailoring, with sheer jackets and soft-structure in lieu of the narrow proportions that’s dominated suiting over the last couple of weeks of the Milan and Paris men’s fashion shows.

The Hermès customer, after all, is more likely a patrician French businessman than a K Pop star (the demographic most fêted by fashion at the moment) and he’s in the market for an immaculate suit and a discreetly patterned silk tie. Those silks parlayed into printed shirting, the only bold gesture within the collection.

That was also the message at Dries Van Noten, the Belgian designer who’s garnered a cult following since he founded his brand in the 1980s and who stripped things back to focus on cut and silhouette over outré statements. Crisp, clean suits in black with bold shoulders and narrow waists, elongated trousers and a welcome focus on lightness in fluid shirting and liquid-soft trousers, in nuanced shades of olive, ink, lilac and sepia.

At Paris brand Officine Generale too, designer Pierre Maheo proposed easy suiting and elongated shirts that looked invitingly fresh in the 30 degree heat, flowing trousers and the kind of uniform any guy picking up a baguette in Saint Germain - where the show was set and where the brand is based - would be happy to wear. Nothing to shock the system, but really great clothes. To coin a phrase from Gen Z, men’s fashion over the last few years has become more and more ‘extra’ - extravagance and expression over just dressing well. Sometimes, a quiet whisper speaks with so much more volume.

