Super rich flee London for Paris amid fears of a Labour government

Paris

The super rich are fleeing London for Paris as Labour threatens to abolish the non-dom tax regime.

The number of individuals worth $100m (£81,717,500) or more – so-called centi-millionaires – living in the capital has dropped 4pc since 2022, according to research by wealth advisers Henley & Partners has found.

London has dropped to fourth place in a table ranking the cities with the highest number of super rich, with Los Angeles overtaking it to take third place, behind New York and San Francisco.

Paris shot up global ranking to reach the top 10, with 280 resident “centi-millionaires” – having ranked outside of the top 120 last year.

The figures form part of an ongoing decline in the number of UK high-net worth individuals, with 12,000 millionaires having left the country since 2017, according to separate data.

Threats to axe non-dom status rules and higher taxes are considered to be among several reasons behind the exodus, which has seen numbers fall from 406 in 2022 to 388 in 2023. Meanwhile Emmanuel Macron has abolished a string of wealth tax rules in France.

Andrew Amoils, of New World Wealth, an adviser, said Paris was one of the most popular destinations for the affluent émigrés alongside Monaco and New York City.

He said: “Paris is a cosmopolitan, international city. I would say it’s the top choice for people leaving the U.K.

“It mainly attracts people in financial and professional services. Although in terms of taxes it’s not so different from London, it is the obvious place to go if you are an international.

“A lot of these wealthy people tend to have homes on the French Riviera, so they know France already, and it’s not so different relocating to Paris.”

He added: “Being based in Paris is a lot easier than London now, after Brexit, especially for entrepreneurs buying and selling companies.”

Access to healthcare, safety in big cities such as London, and the decline of the London stock market were also concerns, he added.

It comes as Britain’s tax burden is on course to rise to £100bn next year in the greatest leap outside of war time, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

Proposed plans by Labour to scrap VAT for private schools, as well as non-domiciled tax status, could further increase financial strain for Britain’s financial elite.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed Labour’s commitment to force private schools to pay the 20pc VAT at the Labour party conference this week, which many fear will be passed onto parents in the form of higher fees.

The shadow chancellor has also pledged to abolish non-dom status, saying this would prevent those who had made a long-term home in Britain from being able to avoid paying UK tax on their overseas income for up to 15 years.

On top of this wealthy savers have lost tax protections on their investments, after Jemermy Hunt halved the tax-free allowances on capital gains and dividends.

Meanwhile, French reforms under President Macron have made the country an attractive destination for wealthy expats.

Mr Macron offered the ultra-rich tax breaks after he scrapped a long-running wealth tax in 2017.

More than 7,100 new jobs were also created in Paris as a result of Brexit, according to estimates by the French government, with 1,000 more expected by 2025.

