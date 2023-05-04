This Super Rare And Beautifully Restored Federal Truck Is Selling This Weekend At Henderson Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Celebrate the 1930s pickups with this rare truck.

Pre-WWII trucks have become an extremely rare find on the market today. Most examples are battered, or rusted into dust by the time they are dug out of whatever barn they were stored in decades ago. Finding an example worth bringing home to your collection is rare, especially if it’s not a big name like a Dodge, Chevy, or Ford pickup truck. Examples like this ultra rare 1938 Federal 1.5 Ton Pickup Truck are not only nearly impossible to find, they also represent a unique time in American history.

This pre-WWII vintage truck is a brute workhouse that represents a model that could be seen at factories or around farms in the late 1930s. It is made of a durable steel body with tons of utility built in. It is painted in a classic dark blue shade of paint with black fenders and red accents. The cargo area of the pickup truck is covered in wooden flooring and has tons of room to carry heavy payloads.

Powering this vintage pickup truck is a strong inline six-cylinder engine that was rated at 79 horsepower when it was built. Backing the engine is a four-speed manual transmission. Slide inside and you’ll find a simple interior with comfortable bench seat with Spartan dash and basic gauges.

This great vehicle is selling at Public Auction on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Henderson Motor Series Auction will take place at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL. Visit Henderson Auctions for details!

