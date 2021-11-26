These super popular UGG slippers rarely go on sale, but they're more than 20% off for Black Friday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've always wanted a pair of UGG slippers, now is the time to act. Nordstrom just put the brand's super-popular Fluffette slippers on sale for more than 20 percent off.

Much like UGG's beloved boots, their plush slippers are soft, warm and extra cozy. This pair contains UGGpure, a material that's designed to feel like shearling but is actually a wool fabric.

Available in six colors, you have your choice of classic neutrals like cream and soft grey or vibrant brights like hot pink and electric orange.

UGG Fluffette Slipper, $69.90 (Orig. $89.95)

Buy Now

UGG Fluffette Slipper, $69.90 (Orig. $89.95)

Buy Now

UGG Fluffette Slipper, $69.90 (Orig. $89.95)

Buy Now

UGG Fluffette Slipper, $69.90 (Orig. $89.95)

Buy Now

If you're on the fence about treating yourself to a pair of slippers you'll only be able to wear around the house, you should know Nordstrom shoppers say these slippers are worth the investment.

"I work from home and needed 'work' shoes lol!! The color is vibrant, they're super cozy and the fit is great!" one customer wrote.

Another shopper added, "I’m a 'barefoot girl' and typically don’t like house slippers, but these are great!!! I've worn [them] every day, and there is not any shedding. Well worth the price and awesome for being home!"

It's not every day that you can snag a pair of authentic UGGs on sale, so don't delay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the K-Beauty brand that wants to help you achieve your best complexion with fewer products.

More from In The Know:

Walmart's Black Friday home deals are here and they're everything — with savings on Casper, KitchenAid, iRobot and more

Williams Sonoma's Black Friday sale is here — get up to 50% off on Le Creuset, KitchenAid, All-Clad and more

Story continues

Shop the best Black Friday furniture sales at West Elm, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie and more

The best-selling Spanx leggings that rarely ever go on sale are 20% off at Nordstrom right now

The post These super popular UGG slippers rarely go on sale — until now, that is appeared first on In The Know.