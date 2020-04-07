The Super Pink Moon In Libra Is Good News For Your Relationships

UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 19: The moon at perigree on March 19, 2011 at 18:39 hours. A perigree moon is a moon that is at its closest to earth (as contrasted to moon in apogee). The Supermoon is a full moon in perigree. The proximity of a supermoon to earth contributes to higher ocean tides and greater variation between high and low tide. It is also contended by some that a supermoon will effect crustal tides and therefore lead to a greater likelihood of volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. (Photo by Jamie Cooper/SSPL/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Libras are real social butterflies. After all, both Cardi B and Kim Kardashian were born into the air sign. And with the full moon entering the sign of the scales on 7th April, it’s time for us to embrace our inner Libras and seek balance in our relationships.

April’s full moon is traditionally called the Pink Moon. The name is slightly misleading: The surface of the moon itself won’t take on a rosy hue. This lunar event earns its name because this month’s full moon tends to coincide with the blooming of flowers called wild ground phlox, known as “moss pink” for their warm colour, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This Pink Moon is also a supermoon, which is when the moon is full at its perigee — a.k.a. the point in its orbit when it’s closest to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than regular full moons. “As the second super full moon in a row, its powers will be felt very strongly due to its closer proximity than a regular full moon,” Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Refinery29.

“Happening in the relationship-oriented sign of Libra, this full moon will see us focusing on the harmony within certain relationships as we strive the find the perfect balance between what we give to others with what we do for ourselves,” Montúfar explains. “After all, this sun-moon polarity is all about balancing autonomy and self-assertion (Aries) with compromise and cooperation (Libra).”

Striking the right note might come with some bumps in the road, though. “This luminary will force us to come face to face with some hard realities in life regarding love, money, and relationships,” says astrologer Lisa Stardust. “Lies will be exposed and truths revealed, clandestine relationships will be open, and we will be forced to make decisions about whether or not we feel valued by others.”

The fact that this celestial event is occurring during the coronavirus pandemic gives us a unique perspective. “Social distancing has made us think about partnerships on a whole new scale,” Stardust says. “This Super Full Moon is giving us the chance to see situations and relationships on a different level, which will force us to commit or let go.”

Leslie Hale, astrologer at Keen.com, agrees. “In these days of COVID-19 and staying at home, some relationships can come together as never before, and others are suffering from either too much togetherness or separation,” she explains. “Libra typically likes to avoid conflict and this may be our saving grace during these stressful times.”

It’s acceptance, not confrontation, that can help sustain those of us who are currently getting too much, or not enough, together time with a friend or loved one. “As Venus, the planetary ruler of this luminaire, forms a harmonising trine with both Saturn and Mars, we can realise that instead of finding perfection, accepting things for what they are is key as long as we commit to keep working on these relational issues for the long haul,” Montúfar says.

So whether you’re holed up with a quarantine partner or not, this Super Pink Moon will bring to light any issues you may be having in your relationships and give you a chance to work through them. That may mean shifting your energy toward thinking about how to make yourself happy, or it may mean facing a long-standing issue with a partner. Regardless, right now you have what it takes to work through anything.

