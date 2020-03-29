A Super Pink Moon Is Coming in April—And It Will Be This Year’s Biggest and Brightest

Photo credit: Dag Sundberg - Getty Images

If you thought the Super Worm Moon in March was impressive, wait until you see April’s Super Pink Moon—the biggest and brightest moon of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about the first full moon of spring.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

Sadly, the name of the moon has nothing to do with its actual color. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon is called the Pink Moon because it corresponds with the early spring bloom of phlox subulata, or moss pink, a wildflower native to eastern North America. Instead, it will take on a golden hue near the horizon and fade to bright white.

What makes it a supermoon?

April’s Super Pink moon is considered a supermoon because of its close proximity to Earth. When the moon reaches the apogee, the point closest to Earth, it appears larger and brighter than a normal full moon. Since the Super Pink Moon will be the closest supermoon to Earth this year, it’ll be the brightest and biggest full moon of 2020.

When can you see the Super Pink Moon?

The Super Pink Moon will rise on Tuesday, April 7. It’ll be visible after sunset, and it will reach peak illumination at 10:35 p.m., EDT, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The moon will appear full to the naked eye for the next couple of days.

