‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini to be sentenced in Sacramento courtroom for California kidnap hoax

Sherri Papini, the Redding-area woman who became a national sensation after she faked her own kidnapping in 2016, is expected to be sentenced Monday in a Sacramento courtroom.

The Shasta County mother dubbed California’s “super mom,” will stand before Senior U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb and could face as many as eight months in prison for orchestrating the hoax that captivated a nation for several days before her re-appearance in Yolo County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Veronica Alegria and Shelley Weger asked for an eight-month prison sentence, writing in court papers that “there needs to be just punishment for her conduct.”

Papini’s attorney, William Portanova, had argued for a one-month prison sentence, with seven more in home custody.

Federal probation officials had recommended a one-month sentence in custody, followed by seven months of home detention.

The sentencing will end a six-year drama that began Nov. 2, 2016, near the Papini family home in Mountain Gate, where Papini was reported missing after going for an afternoon run.

Keith and Sherri Papini pose with their children in a family photograph from before her disappearance.

The disappearance of the petite, blond woman sparked a massive search for her and her possible abductors, with investigators tracking down old boyfriends and acquaintances, the family offering a $40,000 reward and community members raising money online and organizing support rally for her.

National media and tabloids flocked to the tale, dubbing her a “Super Mom” and splashing photos of her onto their front pages.

Twenty-two days after she disappeared, Papini was found wandering on a Yolo County road on Thanksgiving morning, partially bound with a chain, with bruises and her hair cut short, and a brand burned into one arm.

She told investigators she had been taken at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and tortured her and kept her chained to a pole in a closet.

She described being fed only once a day, meals of rice or tortillas and sometimes apples.

“They would play music loudly,” she told investigators. “That really annoying Mexican music. And they would watch TV. ...

“There was a fireplace, I could smell it. I could hear that sound, you know when you move the handle to open the fireplace. It made like a creaky sound ... and it was cold. It was always cold. And it seemed like it rained almost every night.”

Her tale sparked concern among Hispanic women in the Redding area, who feared they might be blamed for her abduction, and law enforcement vowed to track down the kidnappers, coming up with composite drawings to help.

Papini settled back into her life, collecting more than $30,000 from the California Victims Compensation Board for her ordeal, attending PTSD therapy sessions and using $1,000 of the funds to purchase new blinds for her home.

She collected another $127,783.50 in Social Security disability benefits through last March for her trauma.

But some investigators always felt there was something off about her story, and law enforcement continued probing. In October 2017, nearly a year after her disappearance, investigators announced they had found male DNA on the clothing she was wearing when she was found and it was entered into a state database.

Published about a year after the alleged abduction, a headline on a November 2017 People magazine cover about Sherri Papini reads: “She says she was brutally abducted – but troubling questions remain. Inside the yearlong search for answers, and what new DNA evidence may reveal.”

More than two years later, in March 2020, investigators got a hit: the DNA matched that of an ex-boyfriend of Papini’s in Southern California, and law enforcement went through his trash, finding an “Honest Honey Green Tea” bottle that contained DNA they matched to the sample from her clothes.

Court documents say the ex-boyfriend admitted helping her run away after she told him she was being abused by her husband, and investigators say she hid out for three weeks at his Costa Mesa apartment.

The FBI questioned her after that, warning Papini that it was a crime to lie to federal agents, but she stuck to her story and last March was arrested and charged with 35 counts of mail fraud and lying to federal agents.

She spent five nights in the Sacramento County Main Jail before being released, and in April she accepted a deal and agreed to plead guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of lying to the FBI.

Papini could have faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the false statements charge and a 20-year sentence and fine of $250,000 on the mail fraud count, but the plea agreement Portanova negotiated with prosecutors called for a much more lenient sentence.