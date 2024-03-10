New “Super Mario Bros.” Movie Set for 2026: 'It'll Have a Bright and Fun Story'

The new movie will hit theaters April 3, 2026

illumination

The cinematic Mario universe is growing.

On Sunday, Nintendo and Illumination announced that another animated film set in the video game franchise's universe is in the works.

The news comes nearly one year after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt as the titular plumber, became a box office hit.

"We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories," read a statement on Nintendo's X account.

Related: Amy Poehler's Joy Gets Bottled Up by Messy Teenaged Emotions in Inside Out 2 Trailer

This is Miyamoto. We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories. [1/2] — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

"We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more," the message continued. "This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned over $1 billion worldwide at the box office. The movie also became the top box office opening of all time for an animated film with $377 million in worldwide ticket sales after it debuted in theaters April 5, 2023.

Related: The Garfield Movie Trailer: Chris Pratt Goes from Stray Cat to Sarcastic Pet in Animated Film

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pratt, Anya-Taylor Joy and Jack Black star in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser, respectively. The cast also includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

Story continues

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie came from Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchises.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.