Super League: Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull KR - Win for hosts in tight contest

Betfred Super League Salford (12) 17 Tries: Cross, Hankinson Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop Goals: Sneyd Hull KR (0) 10 Tries: Hiku, Litten Goals: Litten

Hull Kingston Rovers' winning start to the new Super League season was brought to an end at Salford.

The Red Devils led 12-0 at the break after first-half tries from Deon Cross and Chris Hankinson, both converted by Hull FC old boy Marc Sneyd.

The visitors rallied, scoring second-half tries from full-back Peta Hiku and hooker Jez Litten.

But the kicking skills of man of the match Sneyd proved crucial in the end as he silenced the visiting Hull KR hecklers to close out victory.

He landed two second-half penalties - to make it four goals from four attempts - and a crucial late drop-goal to ruin the evening for the 1,200 away fans.

Both sides had a player sent to the sin-bin in an increasingly frantic second half, as try scorers Cross and Hiku both received yellow cards.

Salford suffered a setback just before the game when full-back Ryan Brierley pulled up injured during the warm-up and had to be replaced by the versatile Chris Atkin.

But it was Salford who adapted best to the wet conditions, taking the lead after 15 minutes when Sneyd's well-placed kick close to the tryline was touched down by Cross.

They then got their second try when, after Atkin's pass to the right edge looked to be heading out of play, Hankinson did brilliantly to take the ball on the bounce and score in the corner - and Sneyd converted from the touchline.

Salford then went 16-0 up with two early second-half Sneyd penalties in three minutes, only to then have Cross sent to the sin-bin for obstruction.

Rovers took almost immediate advantage of the extra man as Mikey Lewis found Hiku, who slid over, but James Batchelor - kicking in place of Litten, who was off the field - could not add the conversion.

Just as Cross completed his spell in the sin-bin, Hull KR were then down to 12 when Hiku was shown a yellow card for dissent. But, despite that, the away side scored next when Litten followed up a fine break by Kelepi Tanginoa to go clear for a try, which he also converted. But Sneyd had the final say with the victory-sealing one-pointer.

Salford coach Paul Rowley:

"We looked dominant defensively, forcing some uncharacteristic errors out of Hull KR.

"We practised well. We had a fair bit of belief in us and the players followed the plan brilliantly.

"And we had the best player on the field in Marc Sneyd, who was probably ultimately the difference. At times, he looked like a kid playing on the back field. The lad likes rugby and enjoys himself - that's why he doesn't feel pressure."

Hull KR coach Willie Peters:

"We made too many unforced errors, but Salford had a plan and executed it very well. They deserved to win, and Marc Sneyd was exceptional.

"There were some calls which went against us, and we didn't handle them well. But we got beat by Salford, not by our indiscipline. They played the conditions better than we did.

"It's frustrating, but pressure can do certain things to players. We will learn from it. And we are still trying to find our best 17 - that's what the early rounds are about"

Salford: Atkin; Hankinson, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross; Cust, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Bourouh, Singleton, Stone, Watkins, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Morgan, Vuniyayawa, Wright, Hellewell.

Sin-bin: Cross (53).

Hull KR: Hiku; Burgess, Opacic, Gildart, Hall; May, Lewis; Hadley, Litten, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Minchella.

Replacements: Sue, King, Parcell, Luckley.

Sin-bin: Hiku (63).

Referee: Tom Grant.