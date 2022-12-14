Super League rebel trio await fate in legal challenge against Uefa

Sam Wallace
·6 min read
The future of the European Super League reaches a crucial tipping point on Thursday with the legal challenge to Uefa’s so-called monopoly on club competition in part being funded by the millions of euros originally invested in the project by the Premier League’s “big six”.

The ESL itself is still owned by its original 12 members, including the six English clubs, bound together by the contracts they signed ahead of its disastrous launch in April last year. Those agreements underpin the companies leading the case in the European Court of Justice on behalf of the three remaining ESL clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – with Real driving the project.

The two Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, all committed what was declared at the time by Juventus executives to be a deposit of around £1.72 million (€2 million) seed funding to the project. Neither the legally constituted ESL company, nor its adviser company, A22 Sports Management, have denied those funds have been retained.

On Thursday, the advocate-general of the European Court of Justice, Athanasios Rantos, will submit his written advice to the judges hearing the case. Although his view is non-binding, it is regarded as a clear guide to the likely outcome.

The ESL rebel clubs, led by A22, seek a ruling against what they claim is Uefa’s illegal power, under European law, to dictate which clubs play in European competitions, and to sanction those who create breakaways. The continuing legal row, which began soon after the initial launch and crash of the ESL in April 2021, is an embarrassment to the six Premier League clubs who have pledged to the Government that they will not participate in any breakaway.

Nevertheless, they have been unable to extricate themselves legally from the moves by the ESL and A22 to force the legal case.

A22 has stepped up its campaign in recent weeks and has also been pushing the notion of “financial imbalance” in European football created by the Premier League’s dominance. On Dec 7, it posted a graph pointing out that the Premier League spending of €2.25 billion in the summer window was greater than the combined total spent by the next four European leagues.

A22 asked the question: “Why doesn’t your favourite player play at your club?” A22 would not comment when asked whether the original funds pledged to the ESL by the founding members, including the six Premier League clubs, were used to fund the case against Uefa.

The same month as nine of the founding members withdrew from the ESL project after huge public and government pressure, the rebel three sought an injunction against Uefa sanction in the Madrid commercial court. The judge granted them that protection and also referred it to the European Court of Justice where a decision is expected to be adopted early next year.

Since then, Barcelona’s financial situation has gone from bad to worse, with the club owing around €2 billion. Last month, the Juventus board, including chairman Andrea Agnelli, a key figure in the ESL, resigned en masse with the club facing serious charges of financial misreporting of salaries and transfer fees. None of this has deterred the ESL project, which is being driven by a small number of individuals close to Real Madrid.

In recent months, A22 has stepped up a public campaign, with the appointment of German media expert Bernd Reichart as a chief executive. That came in the wake of public speeches in October from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and his Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta attacking Uefa and calling for change, underpinned by the rights of clubs to own European club competitions.

Bernd Reichart has been appointed as A22's chief executive - DPA/Michael Kappeler
Bernd Reichart has been appointed as A22's chief executive - DPA/Michael Kappeler

The relationship between Real Madrid and three companies crucial to the project is critical to understanding the alliance against Uefa. All three of those companies – ESL Company, A22 and Key Capital Partners – are registered separately at the equivalent of Spain’s Companies House – “Registro Mercantil” – at the same Madrid address, Beatriz Building on Ortega y Gasset street. Just a couple of miles south of the Bernabeu Stadium in central Madrid, these three companies have a network of common directors and administrators.

The president of the ESL remains Real Madrid president Perez. Under Spanish law, a company needs to have at least one of what is defined as a “member”, in many respects equivalent to a shareholder. In the case of the ESL, it is A22.

The ESL’s secretary general is the American banker Anas Laghrari who is part of Key Capital. Leghari is also one of the ESL’s registered attorneys along with John Hahn, a British-American banker who previously established Providence Partners, another key lender to Real Madrid.

At the ESL, the other listed “representative” is Rodrigo Marin Garcia-Manso who until this month was also listed as an “administrator” of A22 and Key Capital. He has resigned both those positions according to the Registro Mercantil but remains a corporate director of Real Madrid. Reichart is chief executive of A22. The only other listed employee is Luis Lezama Leguizanon, who also works for Key Capital. In the same building, at Key Capital, Leghari is listed as a partner, along with employees Leguizanon and Garcia-Manso.

There is no suggestion that any of the individuals involved have done anything wrong.

In recent weeks, since the speeches by Perez and Laporta, Reichart has led a public attack on European football’s future prospects, claiming that young people are losing interest and attacking Uefa’s failures with financial fair play. He has claimed to be in consultation with clubs across Europe and other stakeholders although he has refused to be specific on the details of those meetings.

Reichart has refused to commit to what the format of a new ESL would look like although Liga president Javier Tebas, an arch opponent of the ESL, has said he believes that the plan is for the three current Uefa competitions to be converted into three divisions with relegation and promotion. The founding members would be permanently involved. Tebas says the current system of annual qualification from domestic leagues would be severely marginalised with just a few places available on that basis.

Critical for the rebel three clubs is ownership of any new competition. Reichart has claimed that it would work on a similar basis to domestic leagues. The Premier League, for example, is owned equally by the 20 clubs competing in any one season. Critical to the proposal for a new ESL would be whether all members shared control equally.

