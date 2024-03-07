Super League: Hull KR 20-22 Warrington Wolves - Matt Dufty's try gives Warriors victory
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (12) 20
Tries: May, Hall, Gildart, Opacic Goals: Litten 2
Warrington (18) 22
Tries: Williams, Ashton, King, Wrench, Dufty Goals: Thewlis
Matt Dufty's try in a seesaw encounter at Hull KR gave Warrington a third straight victory.
The lead changed hands four times, with both teams suffering from goalkicking problems, to ensure a tight contest.
Australian full-back Dufty was a key man throughout for Wolves, who have bounced back from their opening-day defeat at Catalans.
Rovers were left to rue several big errors as they suffered a second consecutive defeat, after last week's shock loss at Salford.
More to follow.
Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, Hall, May, Lewis, Hadley, Litten, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Minchella
Interchanges: Sue, G. King, Parcell, Luckley.
Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, T. King, Wrench, Ashton, Williams, Hayes, Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Holroyd, Fitzgibbon, Currie.
Interchanges: Philbin, Crowther, Musgrove, Powell.
Referee: Aaron Moore.