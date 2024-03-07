Super League: Hull KR 20-22 Warrington Wolves - Matt Dufty's try gives Warriors victory

Betfred Super League Hull KR (12) 20 Tries: May, Hall, Gildart, Opacic Goals: Litten 2 Warrington (18) 22 Tries: Williams, Ashton, King, Wrench, Dufty Goals: Thewlis

Matt Dufty's try in a seesaw encounter at Hull KR gave Warrington a third straight victory.

The lead changed hands four times, with both teams suffering from goalkicking problems, to ensure a tight contest.

Australian full-back Dufty was a key man throughout for Wolves, who have bounced back from their opening-day defeat at Catalans.

Rovers were left to rue several big errors as they suffered a second consecutive defeat, after last week's shock loss at Salford.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, Hall, May, Lewis, Hadley, Litten, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Minchella

Interchanges: Sue, G. King, Parcell, Luckley.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, T. King, Wrench, Ashton, Williams, Hayes, Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Holroyd, Fitzgibbon, Currie.

Interchanges: Philbin, Crowther, Musgrove, Powell.

Referee: Aaron Moore.