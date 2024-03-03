Super League: Hull FC 28-24 London - Hosts end losing start to beat winless Broncos

Betfred Super League Hull (16) 28 Tries: Staveley, Russell, Martin, F Brown, Smith Goals: McIntosh 4 London (4) 24 Tries: Meadows, Kershaw, Miloudi 2, Storey Goals: Leyland 2

Hull FC triumphed in the battle of two winless teams as they narrowly beat promoted London Broncos.

But the Black and Whites left it late to shade victory in a game of five tries each, but settled by the kickers.

Darnell McIntosh converted four of the home tries scored by Nick Staveley, Matty Russell, Lewis Martin, Fa'amanu Brown and Morgan Smith.

But Oli Leyland only kicked two of the five tries by Hakim Miloudi (2), James Meadows, Lee Kershaw and Robbie Storey.

London led on 14 minutes when Meadows latched onto Jarred Bassett's clever kick through, only for Leyland to fail from the tee.

Young home forward Staveley took four minutes to level when he dodged and weaved over, to which McIntosh added the extras, before Hull had a try chalked off.

But on the half hour Russell darted inside to score, bringing a dynamic end to a determined team move involving almost every Hull player - and McIntosh made it 12-4 before a real turning point.

Russell, deceived by the bounce, was deemed to have taken a high shot on Leyland and perhaps harshly yellow carded, leaving Broncos with a man advantage close to the posts.

But Jordan Williams' try was chalked off for obstruction and, three minutes later, from a loose pass by Leyland to the right wing, Martin intercepted and went 80 yards for the try of the afternoon - and a 16-4 interval lead, after McIntosh missed the kick wide out on the left.

Broncos still had a man advantage at the start of the second half and cut the hosts' lead when Kershaw crossed, with Leyland proving more accurate from the right as he bounced his kick over off the bar.

And they were back within two at 16-14 when Miloudi climbed to touch down from a high bomb.

After Leyland again missed from the tee, Hull scrum-half Brown's converted try gave the hosts breathing space, only for Miloudi to catch another kick and score to make it 22-18.

Story continues

Leyland missed again but, when a misplaced off load by Ligi Sao fell to Storey, the London centre was away down the right to score in the corner.

Again Leyland proved more accurate from the right touchline to give London back the lead at 24-22 - but Hull had a sting in the tail and Smith went over with three minutes left allowing McIntosh to land his fourth kick.

Hull FC: Walker; Russell, McIntosh, Tuimavave, Martin; Smith, F Brown; Ashworth, Houghton, Sao, Okunbor, Staveley, Lane.

Interchanges: J Brown, Charles, Severs, Bullock.

Sin-bin: Russell (35)

London Broncos: Leyland; Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi; Campagnolo, Meadows; Butler, Davis, Kennedy, Lovell, Jones, Parata.

Interchanges: Stock, Williams, Macani, Rogers.

Referee: James Vella