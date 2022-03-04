Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Super League Gaming

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading network of metaverse games, monetization tools, and content channels, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provide a business update. A summary of results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 987-6716

International dial-in number: (630) 652-5945

Conference ID: 6815749

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.SuperLeague.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 21, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 6815749

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SLG@ g atewayir.com

Media Contact:

Gillian Sheldon

(213) 718-3880

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com



