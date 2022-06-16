Super League Gaming Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) (the “Company”), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, announced today the Company has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Super League Gaming management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Super League is building and operating the next generation gaming platform for the metaverse with a network of games, monetization tools and content channels that empowers developers, energizes players and entertains fans. Its 360-degree solution to introduce advertisers to engaged gamer communities is highly compelling for brands looking to reach the elusive Gen Z audience while delivers maximum campaign objectives.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Shannon Devine, Managing Director at MZ North America, will advise Super League in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented, “Super League is at the forefront of metaverse expansion, a massive opportunity for creation, commerce and community. Globally, the metaverse market is expected to experience a CAGR of 39% ultimately reaching $679 billion by 2030 according to Grand View Research, with in-game advertising valued at $56 billion in 2024. Super League Gaming’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments including Minehunt, the largest Minecraft server host community in the world. Super League helped Nickelodeon launch a new Patrick Star TV series with over 53 million visits in just 2 weeks with an exclusive in-game experience that resulted in over 164 years of total gameplay time. The Company’s platform surpassed 11 billion views in 2021 and currently reaches 75 million monthly active players in metaverse gaming. Through innovative advertising, direct to consumer owned and operated metaverse games and esports original content and livestream broadcasts, Super League is rapidly monetizing the metaverse in partnership with a host of top-tier consumer brands. The Company’s leadership position in the metaverse presents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors.”

Shannon Devine added, “Super League’s 360-degree solution to introduce branded metaverse IP and content to gamer communities through in-game brand experiences, is comprised of 150 creator affiliated game IPs and original Super League content. Its consumer facing assets include Minehunt, an ‘always on’ social and gaming portal for over 5 million registered avid Minecraft players, and in partnership with Microsoft, Mineville Pixel Paradise, two additional Minecraft server worlds for players enjoying the game on console and tablets. Super League Arena offers esports tournaments and broadcasts for advanced amateurs and professional players and teams to drive viewership for its owned and operated content network. SLG.tv focuses on gaming-centric entertainment programming. Super League also owns a powerful suite of assets for game development, virtual production, ad products and analytics and content creation streaming software to deliver full campaign objectives.”

“With strong revenue expansion and our record-setting year in 2021, we are highly focused on executing on our roadmap both financially and operationally,” said Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming. “Our investments and strategic acquisitions last year built the foundation for our position in metaverse gaming and related content. Looking ahead, we are growing our topline revenue through winning a larger share of advertisers’ wallets, further monetizing our sought-after premium advertising inventory, and adding new partners to expand our global network sales fleet. We look forward to working with Shannon and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the value of our platform and 360-degree solution to introduce advertisers to our engaged gamer communities and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on Super League Gaming, please visit the Company’s website at www.superleague.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to SLGG@mzgroup.us or call Shannon Devine at 203-741-8811.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ provides innovative, customized services to domestic and multinational private and public companies across all industries through a unique, fully-integrated “one-stop-shop” approach. By delivering a comprehensive suite of products and services through one point of contact, MZ offers services to all relevant markets geared to helping our clients build a sustainable public brand. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively; and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results will be included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
SLGG@mzgroup.us

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com


