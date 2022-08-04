Super League Expands Owned and Operated Gaming Portfolio with Re-Launch of Roblox Fighting Game Anime Battlegrounds X

Super League Gaming

Partnership with developer Small World Games brings one of the highest rated Roblox games under the Super League Gaming umbrella

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse gaming, today announced they have entered into a partnership with game developer Small World Games. As part of the multi-pronged deal, Anime Battlegrounds X (ABX) , one of the highest rated games on Roblox with a 97% rating, is now a Super League title. This marks the company’s first as an original game publisher on the biggest metaverse gaming platform in the world.



In ABX, players explore open worlds and discover new arenas all while battling enemies to unlock new abilities, fighters, and weapons, all in a visually energizing anime environment. With Super League behind the game’s re-launch, ABX released its most ambitious updates ever over the past two weeks and saw daily visits increase 198%, monetization increase 179%, total playtime up 177%, and average length per session increase to more than 27 minutes.

In addition to providing strategic support, Super League is utilizing its best-in-class Super Biz analytics suite, inclusive of features not yet widely available, to help Small World Games optimize performance, particularly with regard to engagement and monetization.

“Successful games on Roblox have incredible talent behind them; game developers are the lifeblood of the platform, their creations now responsible for engaging more than 200 million monthly players,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer for Super League Gaming. “Small World Games is world-class, and Anime Battlegrounds X is on its way to being his most impressive game to date. We could not have a better partner for our first published game.”

“Roblox players are rightfully demanding, as there are so many solid games on the platform. To be successful with an enduring, original title is much harder than it was even a year ago,” added Zankhit Chawda, CEO of Small World Games. “Having a publishing partner with marketing, community, operations, sales, and strategic experience matters more than ever and is already making a big difference for ABX. My team and I can be entirely focused on the content, which is a big reason for our encouraging early success.”

ABX adds to Super League’s already impressive portfolio of proprietary gaming properties, content channels, and metaverse monetization tools. Alongside ABX stands Minehut , the largest independent free Minecraft server host community in the world; MineVille and Pixel Paradise, two of the seven official Minecraft Bedrock servers; Super Biz, a leading metaverse advertising and analytics solution for gaming creators; Framerate, a leading network of gameplay content channels across Tik Tok and Instagram that generated 70 million views in July 2022 alone; and eight original shows on Snap with 45 million views in July 2022. All told, Super League reaches 75 million passionate players in - and interested in - global metaverse games.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Small World Games

Small World Games builds high quality, immersive Roblox gaming experiences for the metaverse, including Anime Battlegrounds X, Super Hero Simulator, and Pressure Wash Simulator. These experiences have had over 300 million unique play sessions since 2018.

