Super-heavyweight Clarke has sights set on Tokyo

Frazer Clarke won super-heavyweight gold in Australia

Opponents unlucky enough to be standing facing Commonwealth super-heavyweight champion Frazer Clarke in a ring know all about his punches.

And since his triumph in Australia, the Burton-on-Trent fighter admitted he gets recognised more in the street, but rather than basking in the glow of his new status, he is hard at work with the next goal in mind.

Long-term, that is Tokyo 2020, but there is the small matter of qualifying, first. And for the 6ft 6ins fighter, the grafting must start now.

“I’ve got Europeans and Worlds coming up, as well as the World Series of Boxing and then obviously the Olympics, that’s the main goal and it will take a lot of hard work to get there,” said 27-year-old Clarke.

“I’ve basically got to start now – if I’ve got any chance of making it then I have to start preparing now.

“First of all, you have to qualify and you have to be in great shape to do that. That’s half the battle and sometimes people don’t understand how hard it can be to get there.

“That’s what we’re working towards long term, we’ll keep ticking away, keep prodding away but I’m getting back on the right track.

“Before long, I’ve got another 50 per cent to put in and then we go again. Tokyo is the main goal.”

Clarke, who also has an EU Championship gold and European silver medals in his cabinet, revealed he was not entirely happy with his showing in Australia, despite winning gold.

His points victory over India’s Satish Kumar in the final certainly got him the prize he had targeted prior to the championships, and while Clarke acknowledged his achievements and its emotional significance, he knows there is room for improvement.

“I went there expecting to win, and it was difficult,” he added. “I had been out for a long time prior to it with injuries.

“I wasn’t quite pleased with the way I performed but I got the win, come back with a gold which was what I intended to do.

“It’s been good, it’s good that you get a bit more recognition but it’s just a stepping stone on the journey to be honest.

“I haven’t looked too much into it but I’m happy I got it done and it’s something my family can look back on in a few years’ time and be proud of.”

