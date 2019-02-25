Super GT issues 44-car entry list for 2019 season

Rachit Thukral
motorsport.com

Lexus will once again have the highest representation on the grid with six cars in the manufacturer-exclusive GT500 division, followed by Honda (five) and Nissan (four).

Reigning champions Jenson Button and Naoki Yamamoto will carry #1 on their Team Kunimitsu NSX-GT, with the Honda-affiliated squad ditching its long-standing #100 to celebrate its first-ever GT500 title.

Button and Yamamoto take the honour from TOM’S Lexus pair Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa, who revert to #37 after being unable to replicate their 2017 success.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The entry list rubber stamped major changes at all three camps, which collectively bring seven new or returning drivers to the series’ top class.

Among new or returning additions are two-time GT500 champion Kohei Hirate, Porsche GT ace Frederic Makowiecki (both B-Max Nissan), rising Japanese star Sho Tsuboi (Bandoh Lexus), Lexus convert James Rossiter (Impul Nissan), Yuichi Nakayama (Sard Lexus), ex-Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Formula 2 race winner Tadasuke Makino (both Nakajima Honda).

The entry list also confirmed the departure of several high profile racers.

.

Four tyre manufacturers will be represented in GT500, with Bridgestone once again supplying nine of the 15 cars in class. Yokohama has three cars, Michelin two and Dunlop just one.

 and X Works, which tested a GT-R recently but is yet to confirm which car it will use during the season.

- and Elcars.

At least 10 manufacturers will be represented in GT300, with majority of teams running SRO-spec GT3 cars. In addition, there will be a minimum of three mother chassis-spec cars on the grid and two Toyota Prius cars built to JAF's GT300 specification.

Testing for the new Super GT season will begin at the Okayama Circuit on March 16-17, before the same circuit hosts the season opener on April 13-14.

GT500 entry list:

1

Naoki Yamamoto 
Jenson Button

TEAM KUNIMITSU

Honda

Bridgestone

3

Kohei Hirate 
Frederic Makowiecki

NDDP RACING with B-MAX

Nissan

Michelin

6

Kazuya Oshima 
Kenta Yamashita

LEXUS TEAM LEMANS 

Lexus

Bridgestone

8

Tomoki Nojiri 
Takuya Izawa

ARTA

Honda

Bridgestone

12

Daiki Sasaki 
James Rossiter

TEAM IMPUL

Nissan

Bridgestone

16

Hideki Mutoh 
Daisuke Nakajima

TEAM MUGEN

Honda

Yokohama

17

Koudai Tsukakoshi 
Bertrand Baguette

REAL RACING

Honda

Bridgestone

19

Yuji Kunimoto 
Sho Tsuboi

LEXUS TEAM BANDOH

Lexus

Yokohama

23

Tsugio Matsuda 
Ronnie Quintarelli

NISMO

Nissan

Michelin

24

Mitsunori Takaboshi 
Jann Mardenborough

KONDO RACING

Nissan

Yokohama

36

Kazuki Nakajima 
Yuhi Sekiguchi

LEXUS TEAM TOM'S

Lexus

Bridgestone

37

Ryo Hirakawa 
Nick Cassidy

LEXUS TEAM TOM'S

Lexus

Bridgestone

38

Yuji Tachikawa 
Hiroaki Ishiura

LEXUS TEAM ZENT CERUMO

Lexus

Bridgestone

39

Heikki Kovalainen 
Yuichi Nakayama

LEXUS TEAM SARD

Lexus

Bridgestone

64

Narain Karthikeyan 
Tadasuke Makino

Nakajima Racing

Honda

Dunlop

What to Read Next