How ‘Super Frank’ Lampard fared on return to management at Coventry

Lampard applauds the home fans prior to kick-off on Saturday - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

After 18 months away from football management, Frank Lampard returned to the dugout on Saturday in his first game as head coach of Championship strugglers Coventry City.

Up against relegation-threatened Cardiff City just two days into his new job, Lampard’s side salvaged a 2-2 draw with a controversial late penalty.

Telegraph Sport dissects the day and how Lampard got on ...

Fans’ warm welcome

“A new era begins today,” was the proclamation over the loudspeaker before the match. This Saturday afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena was all about the club’s new boss, and the pre-match chatter from every home fan streaming into the ground related to Lampard.

Although many Coventry fans still believe Mark Robins – whose status as a club legend is sacrosanct – should not have lost his job, the overwhelming sentiment was, if not outright excitement, intrigued approval for what Lampard might bring.

Support was not in short supply for the new head coach, and no sooner had the whistle gone at kick-off than Lampard was serenaded with a chorus of “Super, Super Frank…”

When Victor Torp then converted an 88th-minute penalty, the home fans launched into another rendition and applauded Lampard heartily as he completed a lap of the pitch after the match.

Lampard chose de-rigeur football-pundit attire for his first day on the job - Barrington Coombs/PA

Emotions in check

To every camera trained on him, Lampard – ever the consummate footballing professional – fulfilled every pre- and post-match demand required of a new manager in the spotlight. Upon his arrival on the pitch, he ensured he earnestly shook the hand of every member of the opposition bench and stood up to acknowledge his new supporters when announced to the crowd, all without so much as a flicker of a smile. And repeat at the final whistle. This is serious business and Lampard is a serious man.

He was dressed every inch the modern-day football pundit (which, of course, he has been for much of the past 18 months): smart-casual clobber, slick long coat and ubiquitous white-soled blue shoes that every television sports analyst is seemingly required to wear.

Emotions were largely kept internal, turning silently and walking back to his seat upon both of Cardiff’s goals. He allowed himself nothing more than a raised arm and clenched fist when Ephron Mason-Clark struck for Coventry, nor exhibited any acknowledgement of Torp’s penalty. His involvement with players was entirely limited to encouragement, without any visible sense of anger or frustration towards them or the referee. Resolutely calm.

For the most part, Lampard refrained from any displays of emotion during the game - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Substitutions work a treat

If Lampard could have hand-picked his first game in charge – and there exists a theory among some Coventry fans that he may well have done just that in avoiding Tuesday night’s trip to promotion-chasing Burnley – it would likely have been this.

Cardiff arrived in the Midlands without a victory on their travels and winless in their last four games. But there was little to split the teams during an entertaining encounter.

Having largely stuck to the same team that lost against Burnley, Lampard saw his side fall behind within five minutes to a Yakou Meite header, before Mason-Clark volleyed in Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s excellent cross to equalise two minutes later.

Alex Robertson’s 30-yard piledriver restored Cardiff’s lead two minutes into the second half, but Calum Chambers was belatedly ruled to have handled a cross in the box late on, allowing Coventry to snatch a share of the points – a result that felt largely fair as the hosts grew into the game following Lampard’s three substitutions.

Despite the popularity of Lampard’s predecessor, Mark Robins, Coventry fans were excited to see what the new manager’s reign might bring

Christmas crackers to come

A look at the Championship table suggests Lampard’s first mission is to avoid relegation. The club are only three points clear of the drop in a congested bottom half, and Lampard faces a crucial Christmas period against relegation-threatened Hull City, Portsmouth and his former England teammate Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

Longer term, Lampard will know the expectation is to guide Coventry to the play-offs, if not this season then next. December will be spent getting to know his players before deciding whether to delve into the January transfer market, although Coventry were busy in the summer so there is a definite sense that the club are underperforming. It is now his job to sort that out.