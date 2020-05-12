Super Formula drivers set for first Virtual race

The event will be held on the Gran Turismo Sport platform as the Sony PlayStation 4-exclusive title is the only one to officially feature the championship's Dallara SF19 car, with the option to use either the Honda- or Toyota-powered version.

It will be broadcast on both Japanese satellite TV channel J SPORTS as well as Super Formula's official YouTube channel, beginning at 7pm JST (10am GMT).

On Tuesday, the championship revealed a 17-car entry list for the event, featuring all but four of the 20 drivers who are currently participating in the championship.

Only Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion Racing), Red Bull protege Juri Vips (Mugen), Charles Milesi (B-Max/Motopark) and Tatiana Calderon (Drago Corse) will not take part.

Calderon, who only recently made her first foray into esports, will be replaced by Drago Corse team owner and former SUPER GT champion Ryo Michigami.

The other three drivers will not be replaced, meaning Dandelion (Nirei Fukuzumi), Mugen (Tomoki Nojiri) and B-Max/Motopark (Sergio Sette Camara) will also be represented by only one driver. Sette Camara is the only driver taking part who does not reside in Japan.