Here’s a super easy storage hack to keep your salad from getting soggy

Sometimes, the perfect summer on-the-go lunch is a salad. If only it were that easy. It’s all fun and games during prep in the kitchen until you’re ready to dive into your meal hours later. Your culinary masterpiece has turned into a soggy, unappetizing mess.

In The Know’s Phoebe Zaslav has a classic hack to store your salads on the go while keeping them fresh and crisp.

“The star of the show is going to be mason jars,” Phoebe says. “Basically, mason jars are going to act like your Tupperware for your on-the-go salad. Your dressing is going to be in here, but it’s not going to sog up your lettuce and crunchy veggies.”

Here’s what to do:

Gather your favorite salad ingredients. Phoebe uses grilled chicken, kale, chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumbers and a lemon herb vinaigrette.

2. Pour your dressing into the mason jar before adding any other ingredients.

3. Add the protein, grains and legumes of your choice.

“Then comes either your protein, grains or beans. This is going to act as a barrier to protect your more ‘vulnerable’ or crunchy ingredients, like your veggies and salad base,” she explains.

4. Next, add veggies, cheese, nuts and toppings.

“I like to keep it simple, and I’m allergic to a lot of random foods, so it’s just tomatoes and cucumbers for me, but the rest of your toppings come next,” Phoebe says.

5. Top it off with the green base of your salad, like arugula, iceberg, kale, romaine, you name it. When you’re ready to eat your salad, just shake it up or dump it onto a plate.

“It may seem straightforward, but that layer of protein or whatever you’ve got going on in there is going to keep your salad dressing in place,” Phoebe states. “So you can take this mason jar o’ salad to work, the park, the beach, on a road trip…”

The options are endless!



