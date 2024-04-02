Super Casual Jennifer Lopez Goes House Shopping in Sweats

The star channeled her inner "Jenny from the Block" while out in New York

backgrid Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was spotted giving an effortless, casual slay out in New York.

On Monday, the “Can’t Get Enough” singer, 54, was photographed as she viewed a townhouse in Manhattan.

In the photos, the star wore a matching light gray sweatsuit and white tennis shoes. Her sandy blonde hair was pulled back as layered curtain bangs framed her face. Lopez also wore oversized black sun shades as she completed her errands.

backgrid Jennifer Lopez, April 2024

Her cozy-chic look was a completely different vibe from her recent style choices.

Throughout February, the Bronx native pulled out all the stops when it came to her wardrobe and glam for her This Is Me…Now Press Tour and for Paris Fashion Week.

While in the city of love, the entertainer stepped out in a white rose petal custom Schiaparelli jacket. She played with textures and contrast by wearing a white turtleneck sweater with sculptural detailing underneath the outerwear.

For her bottom, she wore black high-waisted leggings. Perhaps the most eye-catching detail of her look was a pair of hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames.

Another one of Lopez’s Paris Fashion Week looks consisted of a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Jennifer Lopez

The Valentino dress donned embroidered silver cut-outs on the arms of the design, which ran from her shoulders to her wrists.

She accessorized with silver jewelry and wore her hair pinned up in a voluminous ponytail for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 event. She also carried a Samantha Double Bow Handbag from Mach and Mach.

Next was the press tour for Lopez’s ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now — the follow-up to her 2002 record, This Is Me... Then.

The star wore several fierce fur coats as she made her rounds in New York City to promote her latest project.

getty (3) Jennifer Lopez, 2024

One was a Saint Laurent fur coat that she wore with a plunging beige Rabanne jumpsuit.

While on the go, she was also seen wearing a purple fur coat, with an Alaïa suit, cutoff leather gloves, and a plaid beret.

A third fur coat moment from the album's press tour was worn with a gray hoodie, and micro leather shorts worn over black, sheer stockings.

Speaking with Variety in February, Lopez admitted that her 16-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian "Max" David Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, enjoy her classics over her newer hits.

"They said, 'Is this you, Mommy?' I'm like, 'Yeah, this is an album I did 18 years ago,’ ” she told the outlet about a time when her kids heard some of her older music playing.

"And then they're like, 'Yeah, we like this more than the music you make now.’ Ouch. But a good ouch," Lopez quipped.

