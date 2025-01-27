Super Bowl winners list: Every single champion from every single season since Super Bowl I

The NFL's matchup for Super Bowl 59 is set. The NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that will be familiar to NFL fans.

The Chiefs and Eagles met in Super Bowl 57 just two years ago. The game marked the first Super Bowl during which brothers played against one another – Travis Kelce for Kansas City and Jason Kelce for Philadelphia – and saw the Chiefs emerge with their second ring of the Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid era.

Now, Kansas City is aiming to complete an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat while Philadelphia is hoping to become the 15th NFL franchise to win multiple Super Bowls.

Who won the previous 58 Super Bowls? Here's a look back at the history of the game, which dates back to 1967.

Super Bowl winners list

Below is a full list of results from the NFL's first 58 Super Bowls.

Super Bowl 1: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Super Bowl 2: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Super Bowl 3: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

Super Bowl 4: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl 5: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Super Bowl 6: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Super Bowl 7: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Super Bowl 8: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl 9: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Super Bowl 10: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Super Bowl 11: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Super Bowl 12: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 13: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Super Bowl 14: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

Super Bowl 15: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl 16: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Super Bowl 17: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Super Bowl 18: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Super Bowl 19: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl 20: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl 21: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Super Bowl 22: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 23: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl 24: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 25: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

Super Bowl 26: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Super Bowl 27: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Super Bowl 28: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Super Bowl 29: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Super Bowl 30: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Super Bowl 31: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl 32: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

Super Bowl 33: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Super Bowl 34: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Super Bowl 35: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Super Bowl 36: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl 37: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Super Bowl 38: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Super Bowl 39: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl 40: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Super Bowl 41: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Super Bowl 42: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Super Bowl 43: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Super Bowl 44: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Super Bowl 45: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Super Bowl 46: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Super Bowl 47: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

Super Bowl 48: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Super Bowl 49: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Super Bowl 51: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 (OT)

Super Bowl 52: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Super Bowl 54: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Super Bowl 56: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Super Bowl 58: Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22 (OT)

The Chiefs and Eagles will play in the 59th edition of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025.

Which NFL teams have won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied atop the NFL's all-time Super Bowl leaderboard. Both have won six during their franchise's histories.

Fourteen NFL teams have won multiple Super Bowls during the event's history. They are as follows:

Which NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Twelve NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl. They are as follows:

Four of these 12 franchises have never made it to the Super Bowl: the Browns, Jaguars, Lions, and Texans.

