In Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes adds to amazing record when Chiefs trail by double-digits

Things certainly looked bleak for the Chiefs at halftime of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles led by 10 points after two quarters and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to reinjure his high-ankle sprain.

But then Mahomes did what he’s done so many times in the past: he led an incredible comeback. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three second-half possessions and took an eight-point lead.

The Eagles responded with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game.

Back came Mahomes and the Chiefs, who got a field goal from Harrison Butker with 8 seconds to play in the game.

That clinched a 38-35 Chiefs victory, and it was Mahomes’ 13th victory as a quarterback when the Chiefs trailed by 10 points or more in the regular season or playoffs.

Mahomes now has a 13-10 record in such games.

As the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow noted in October, no other quarterback that faced five or more double-digit deficits had a .500 record. All other quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era have a .155 win percentage in those situations, Dubow said.

Mahomes now has a .565 winning percentage when trailing by 10 or more points in a game. That includes both Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII.