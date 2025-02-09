Is the Super Bowl today? Eagles vs Chiefs TV channel, live stream info

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Super Bowl 59, the most eagerly awaited event of the year, is just a few hours away from the electrifying kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

The Kansas City Chiefs are poised to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, a testament to their impressive season, after a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. They will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who clinched a resounding win against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. This matchup is set to be a thrilling battle, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes striving to carve his name in history. Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on a mission for redemption after his team's loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

To answer the big question, yes, Super Bowl 59 is today, and here is how to watch all the action.

More: What's the average Super Bowl 59 ticket price? Cost dramatically dropping

How to watch Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl 59 will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. Fans can also stream the game on Tubi, Fubo, DirecTV stream, SlingTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Super Bowl 59 Betting Guide

Football with text Best Super Bowl Betting Promos

Best Super Bowl Betting Promos

NFL Logo on field

Top Sports Betting Apps for the Super Bowl

BetMGM sportsbook bonus code

BetMGM Super Bowl Welcome Offer

Superbowl Trophy

Top Super Bowl 59 Betting Sites

Super Bowl 59 streaming information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : Fox

Streaming : Tubi | Fubo | DirecTV Stream | Sling TV | YouTube TV | Hulu with Live TV

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Watch the Super Bowl in 2025 live with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Super Bowl 59 today? How to watch Eagles vs Chiefs