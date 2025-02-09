Super Bowl squares: Rules, how to play and what numbers are the best − and worst − to get

Shipping box. Cereal box. Think outside the box. Boxing. Super Bowl box.

Needless to say, boxes are everywhere around us. During the big game, they can also become a source of income. You don't have to be an NFL super fan, number-crunching genius or even have any knowledge of the game to win. Like playing slots at the casino, this is all about luck in the popular game of chance.

Super Bowl squares, or boxes, remain one of the cheapest ways to bet on the game without any real financial commitment. Now you just have to hope the game goes your way.

Here's a look at how to play the popular game and whether you should be happy with the numbers you're dealt.

How to play Super Bowl squares

The game is played on a 10-by-10 grid, meaning there are 100 spots to fill. Squares are sold for a fixed rate, which can be whatever price you choose. While they can vary, a common price is about $10 per box, limiting the monetary risk and opening up the pool of possible participants – especially in a work setting.

After buying a square, the participant writes their name on the grid in their box of choice.

Once they're filled up, that's where the fun begins. The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are assigned the top or side of the grid, while the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are given the other. Across the top of the grid, the organizer randomly draws numbers 0-9, filling them in across the board. They will repeat that process on the side, completing the setup.

If you want to get real fancy, you can repeat that process, assigning different numbers for each quarter to even out the playing field.

At the end of every quarter, the last digit from each team's score is how the winner is determined.

For example, if the Chiefs are up 13-10 at halftime, the person that owns the "3" box for Kansas City and "0" for Philadelphia would be the winner, claiming the prize for that portion of the contest.

It's up to you how you set up the prize structure, but the final score is generally worth more than any other quarter. Some groups opt to make halftime and the final score the two most valuable times to win, but it's a matter of preference.

Super Bowl squares best numbers

Since the game relies on scoring in a football game, it comes as no surprise that the best numbers are among the most common in the sport.

Participants will feel good to walk away with 0, 1, 3, 4 or 7.

Touchdowns are worth six points, but frequently turn into seven with a made extra point. Field goals are worth three. However, two-point conversions, missed extra points and safeties, which are worth two points, can make for some funky scoring outcomes.

While there are preferred numbers to have, anything can happen, which could make even the worst numbers look the best.

Super Bowl squares worst numbers

The worst Super Bowl squares numbers would be 2, 5 or 9. Unlike the best numbers, these require a little more work to get to. If things get weird in New Orleans, you might be in luck then.

According to Print Your Brackets, the combinations of 1-1, 1-2, 2-3, 6-2, 5-3, 5-4, 5-5, 6-5, 8-7, 8-8 and 9-9 are the only 11 combinations to never register at the end of any quarter or be part of the final score at any of the first 58 Super Bowls.

