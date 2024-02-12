Super Bowl Spot Featuring Carl Weathers Adds Touching Tribute With Rob Gronkowski

Carl Weathers was featured in a Super Bowl spot for FanDuel, and after his death, the company edited the commercial to honor the late actor.

The gambling company had teased the spot earlier this year and, in the wake of Weathers’ death, added a tribute to the actor. After the spot, Rob Gronkowski fades in and turns back to look at Weathers who nods back at him.

“Thank you, Carl,” is featured on-screen.

See the tribute below.

Carl Weathers tribute by FanDuel

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief.”

Weathers died on Feb. 1st at the age of 76, his family confirmed the news with a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” read the statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

See the full spot in honor of Weathers in the video below.

