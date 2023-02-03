Get in the Super Bowl spirit with Chiefs crafts, baby goats at this family-friendly event

Science City at Union Station is joining in on the Chiefs hype.

The educational play place is hosting a day full of football-themed activities on Saturday. If that’s not enough, baby goats will be decked out in Chiefs jerseys to celebrate the team’s quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is often called the G.O.A.T, meaning “greatest of all time.”

The goats come from Emily Poling, the owner and operator of Paramount Pony, a traveling petting zoo based in Kansas City. It’s a tradition that began several years ago, according to a press release from Union Station.

Fans can also view a 3D-printed Lamar Hunt trophy and take home their own crafts, including Patrick Mahomes-themed pendants and Chiefs collages in Science City’s Maker Studio.

Union Station’s Great Hall also has Chiefs memorabilia on display and themed backdrops for any photo ops before the big game.

The event at Science City runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The baby goats arrive at 11 a.m.

Attendees will need to purchase a ticket to Science City, which cost $16 on Saturday.