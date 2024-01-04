‘Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’ 25th Anniversary Special Gets Air Date On CBS; Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold To Host

CBS’ Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary (fka Super Bowl Gospel Celebration) is set to air Saturday, February 10 at 8 PM on CBS and stream on Paramount+ (live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand on Pluto TV and cbs.com the day after the special airs).

Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, stars of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host the one-hour music special, which is produced in partnership with the NFL. It tapes Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, in advance of Super Bowl LVIII, airing Sunday, Feb. 11 on CBS.

Commemorating its silver anniversary this year, the concert event brings an inspiring blend of music and football to a broadcast television audience. Honorees and performers will be announced at a later date.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration stage in Vegas as co-host of the 25th anniversary broadcast on CBS with my dear friend and The Neighborhood co-star, Tichina Arnold,” said Cedric the Entertainer. “A huge congratulations to Melanie Few for creating this amazing celebration of music, faith, and football.”

Grammy-nominated artist Adam Blackstone serves as music director. The special is executive produced by Melanie Few and Valarie Benning Thompson serves as producer.

“Co-hosting the 25th anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with Cedric the Entertainer is a true highlight for me. Melanie Few’s achievement in hitting this incredible milestone is a testament to her dedication and the event’s cultural impact,” said Arnold. “I’m thrilled to be part of this historic event, and Cedric and I are geared up to bring our energy, laughter, and soul to this momentous occasion!”

