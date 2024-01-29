The Super Bowl is Set! Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Will Play in 2024 Game

The two teams clinched their spots in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are going to Super Bowl LVIII!

After Sunday's highly-anticipated matchups in Baltimore and San Francisco, the Chiefs beat the Ravens in Baltimore before the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in San Francisco.

The Chiefs never lost their lead the entire game against the Ravens, but the score stayed tight with nearly all of the offense coming in the first half. A huge turnover by the Ravens late in the fourth quarter virtually sealed the win for the Chiefs and they held the score to 17-10 to clinch their spot in the Super Bowl.

The Lions and 49ers game was a much closer affair. Initially, it looked as though the Lions had the win, but the 49ers came roaring back in the second half with 27 unanswered points, bringing the score to 34-24 with just over 2 minutes remaining. The Lions got in another touchdown, but it wasn't enough, and the 49ers pulled off the comeback win 34-31.

The 2024 Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. This year, Usher will take the stage to headline the halftime show at Allegiant Stadium.



Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era. Still, the story of the 2023 NFL Championship quickly became about Jason and Travis Kelce, who became the first brothers in NFL history to meet in the Super Bowl.

Earlier this week, social media was set ablaze by a conspiracy theory around the NFL's promotional ads as they waited for the results of Sunday's determining games.

For the past few NFL seasons, football fanatics have dialed in on a theory that says the logo for the Super Bowl predicts which teams will go head-to-head in the Big Game, based on what colors make up the image.

The Super Bowl color scheme theory picked up steam in November 2023, when the Super Bowl 2024 logo was revealed. Eagle-eyed football fans noticed that the previous two logos had colors that were representative of the eventual main matchup, and thought this one might hold predictive powers as well. (The color scheme phenomena doesn't go further back, however, because logos in the immediately preceding years had been identical, with just the numbers changed.)

This year, the 2024 Super Bowl logo mixes purple and red — and both of those colors correspond with the teams still vying for a spot in the NFL Championship game.

Now that the teams have been determined, the theory has soundly been debunked, as two red teams head to Vegas.

Known as the "Entertainment Capital of the World," Las Vegas will surely live up to its nickname when Super Bowl Week kicks off in February. The hottest celebrity parties and events will take place, bringing even more heat to the desert in the days leading up to the NFL championship game.

Many of the events are hosted by the biggest names in sports and entertainment, who will return to the party scene to throw the ultimate experiences.

Among those who are back for another round of football fun include all-star hosts Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski.

David Guetta and Future are slated to takeover the famed Las Vegas Strip for a transformative, immersive experience at the annual 2024 h.wood Homecoming party — which featured memorable performances by Justin Bieber and Drake in previous years.



