Super Bowl Scuffle: A Pro-Gaza Protester Rushes Onto The Field During Halftime Performance
During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, a protester ran onto the field and unfurled a red, black, green and white and Palestinian flag.
In video shot by Deadline, the man is seen jumping off the raised stage where Lamar is performing and scrambling toward the 50-yard line as he unfurls the flag. He holds the banner aloft and runs in a circle, ostensibly to give those watching a view of the flag, which has the word “Gaza” written on one white stripe. After he does his first lap and runs about 10 yards up and down the field, he is tackled by three people.
