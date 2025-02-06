Super Bowl preview + Draft first look + Malik Nabers and Bears WRs interviews | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's a super show for Super Bowl week. From Radio Row in New Orleans, Matt Harmon gets you ready for Eagles-Chiefs with NFL media's Gregg Rosenthal. The two dissect the biggest mismatches on each side of the ball and provide their favorite prop bets for the game. The two also share their final score and MVP prediction.

After the break, Yahoo Sports college football reporter Caroline Fenton joins Harmon to help him get ready for NFL Draft season Fenton puts together an 'idiots guide to the Draft' so Harmon knows what big storylines to look for when he starts to dive into prospects next week.

To finish the show, Harmon sits down with three of his favorite WRs in the game. Up first he interviews New York Giants WR Malik Nabers. Nabers shares what he learned in his rookie year, what he hopes to improve on this offseason and what he wants in the next Giants starting QB. Harmon then sits down with Chicago Bears WRs DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. The three talk Ben Johnson, Caleb Johnson and their favorite routes to run:

(2:15) - Super Bowl Preview: What to expect when the Eagles have the ball

(10:15) - Super Bowl Preview: What to expect when the Chiefs have the ball

(18:00) - Gregg Rosenthal and Matt Harmon predict Super Bowl winner and MVP

(21:30) - Should we be excited about this year's Super Bowl?

(25:15) - Caroline Fenton shares the 'idiots guide to the Draft' for Matt

(40:45) - Malik Nabers interview

(47:40) - DJ Moore and Rome Odunze interview

