Super Bowl picks: Eagles try to knock off Patriots in Super Bowl LII
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The common thread between all of the New England Patriots Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is they’ve all been close.
Most people expect that the Super Bowl LII matchup between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be competitive too. It’s a classic matchup of a Patriots team trying to add to its dynasty by winning its record-tying sixth Super Bowl vs. an Eagles team trying to make Philadelphia history by winning its first Super Bowl.
Here are the Super Bowl LII picks from the Yahoo Sports staff:
PETE THAMEL
Patriots 31, Eagles 26
MVP: Rob Gronkowski
Can you pick Nick Foles over Tom Brady? Neither can I. Patriots win because they tend to figure out a way, the moment won’t be too big and they have the best quarterback.
ERIC ADELSON
Eagles 24, Patriots 23
MVP: Jay Ajayi
Never bet against Tom Brady, but Philly has an elite offensive line and a power running game behind it. That will be just enough to win time of possession, keep the GOAT off the field, and give Rocky a win by decision.
SHALISE MANZA YOUNG
Patriots 31, Eagles 24
MVP: Rob Gronkowski
Back in September, I picked the Patriots to beat the Giants in the Super Bowl. The New York half of that equation obviously didn’t work out, but New England is not only very much still in play, but favored — so I’m sticking with my preseason pick. As for MVP, Gronkowski might have missed over a week of practice after suffering a concussion in the AFC championship, but I can see a huge game for him. Injuries have led to him flat-out missing or being severely hobbled for the Super Bowl in past years, so it’s time for him to shine on the biggest stage.
JAY BUSBEE
Patriots 24, Eagles 21
MVP: Yeah, you know who
We know how this is going to go down. The Eagles are going to put up a touchdown early, maybe even two. The Patriots will score right before halftime, cutting into the lead. And then, inexorably, Tom Brady will begin working the field, finding holes and daylight that no one else could. The Eagles won’t know it, but the boa constrictor will be wrapping itself around them, too gently to even be noticed. Brady throws a touchdown to — oh, let’s say Amendola — with 90 seconds remaining, and the defense crushes poor overmatched Nick Foles. It’s like a children’s fairytale, routine and expected, only at the end nobody but the Patriots lives happily ever after.
KEVIN KADUK
Patriots 26, Eagles 24
MVP: Tom Brady
It’s going to be a good game, but there is no reason to ever pick against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. I’ll gladly wear it if I’m wrong.
CHARLES ROBINSON
Patriots 21, Eagles 20
MVP: Dion Lewis
The Eagles have feasted on turnovers and ball security will factor big in this game. The Patriots know the Eagles defense led the NFL in shortest time on the field this season (just over 27 minutes per game). Expect New England to use the running backs and tights ends to sustain long drives and wear Philadelphia down, pulling this one out in the 4th quarter.
FRANK SCHWAB
Patriots 28, Eagles 20
MVP: Tom Brady
Nothing against the Eagles, but I think the Patriots got their playoff scare against the Jaguars in the AFC championship game and they’ll handle business fairly easily against Philly. As great as the Eagles coaches have been since Carson Wentz went down, when you give Bill Belichick an extra week to scout Nick Foles, it’s hard to believe there’s not an edge there. This might end up being the first comfortable Patriots Super Bowl win.
– – – – – – –
