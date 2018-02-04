Super Bowl picks: Eagles try to knock off Patriots in Super Bowl LII

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The common thread between all of the New England Patriots Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is they’ve all been close.

Most people expect that the Super Bowl LII matchup between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be competitive too. It’s a classic matchup of a Patriots team trying to add to its dynasty by winning its record-tying sixth Super Bowl vs. an Eagles team trying to make Philadelphia history by winning its first Super Bowl.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks around U.S. Bank Stadium before a team photo Saturday. (AP) More

Here are the Super Bowl LII picks from the Yahoo Sports staff:

PETE THAMEL

Patriots 31, Eagles 26

MVP: Rob Gronkowski

Can you pick Nick Foles over Tom Brady? Neither can I. Patriots win because they tend to figure out a way, the moment won’t be too big and they have the best quarterback.

ERIC ADELSON

Eagles 24, Patriots 23

MVP: Jay Ajayi

Never bet against Tom Brady, but Philly has an elite offensive line and a power running game behind it. That will be just enough to win time of possession, keep the GOAT off the field, and give Rocky a win by decision.

SHALISE MANZA YOUNG

Patriots 31, Eagles 24

MVP: Rob Gronkowski

Back in September, I picked the Patriots to beat the Giants in the Super Bowl. The New York half of that equation obviously didn’t work out, but New England is not only very much still in play, but favored — so I’m sticking with my preseason pick. As for MVP, Gronkowski might have missed over a week of practice after suffering a concussion in the AFC championship, but I can see a huge game for him. Injuries have led to him flat-out missing or being severely hobbled for the Super Bowl in past years, so it’s time for him to shine on the biggest stage.