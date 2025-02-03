Super Bowl Opening Night 2025 live updates: Latest news from Chiefs, Eagles in New Orleans

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Super Bowl 59 festivities are officially underway, and things in New Orleans will kick off with quite the spectacle Monday evening with Super Bowl Opening Night.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will get their first full exposure this week to the Super Bowl spotlight, as both teams will head to the Caesars Superdome to answer a variety of questions. The Eagles will be up first starting at 8-9 p.m. ET, with the likes of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown sure to draw crowds. But that might pale in comparison to the swarm of media sure to flock to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and others when the Chiefs are up from 10-11 p.m. ET.

USA TODAY Sports will have live updates from throughout the night, so stay here for all the latest news:

More Roger Goodell takeaways

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about an array of topics at his pre-Super Bowl news conference, including an 18-game season, the possibility of an international Super Bowl and more.

For Goodell's comments on league officiating and six takeaways from the session, check out Chris Bumbaca's story from New Orleans.

Roger Goodell sees no problem with Tom Brady's handling of dual announcer/part-owner role

When Tom Brady's minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders was finalized in October, many questioned how he would avoid what seemed like inevitable conflicts of interest given the continuation of his broadcast duties with Fox.

But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that he has been pleased with how Brady has navigated the guardrails the league has enacted to combat any potential issues.

"Tom has been incredibly cooperative," Goodell said. "He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing OK?' And I think he's serious about making sure he separates these two (jobs) and doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."

Roger Goodell: 'Ridiculous' to think NFL officiating benefits Chiefs

In his news conference Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the theory that that officiating was repeatedly benefitting the Kansas City Chiefs was "ridiculous."

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script, right? ... A lot of those theories are things that happen in social media," Goodell said.

Super Bowl's all-time greatest players, games and teams

Before getting deep into Super Bowl 59, let's embark on a history lesson.

USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis has given a thorough breakdown of the greatest players, games and teams that the Super Bowl stage has ever seen. The Chiefs, in particular, figure prominently in all three lists, though the Eagles also have had their share of signature moments.

Check out all three before Super Bowl Opening Night begins.

When is Super Bowl Opening Night?

Super Bowl Opening Night is set for Monday starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NFL Network and streamed on Fubo.

Who's set to speak at Super Bowl Opening Night?

All players and coaches from both teams will be available for interviews, but 11 from each side will be chosen to speak at risers.

Eagles

1. WR DeVonta Smith

2. WR A.J. Brown

3. QB Jalen Hurts

4. RB Saquon Barkley

5. T Lane Johnson

6. T Jordan Mailata

7. TE Dallas Goedert

8. LB Zack Baun

9. CB Darius Slay

10. HC Nick Sirianni

11. DE Brandon Graham

Chiefs

1. DT Chris Jones

2. LB Nick Bolton

3 QB Patrick Mahomes

4. TE Travis Kelce

5. S Justin Reid

6. CB Trent McDuffie

7. RB Isiah Pacheco

8. K Harrison Butker

9. WR DeAndre Hopkins

10. HC Andy Reid

11. WR Xavier Worthy

When is Super Bowl 59?

Super Bowl 59 will kick off Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2025 Super Bowl week live updates: Chiefs, Eagles talk Opening Night