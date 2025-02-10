Super Bowl: Nick Sirianni pleads with OC Kellen Moore to 'run this s*** back' after win, links to Saints job

The Eagles rolled over the Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl on Sunday night in New Orleans

Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his offensive coordinator to go.

So, he picked the perfect moment — right after the two lifted the Lombardi Trophy together — to try and convince Kellen Moore to stick around next season.

“Kellen, let’s run this s*** back Kellen,” Sirianni said on Fox on Sunday night. “Let’s run this back.”

"Let's run this s--- back, Kellen."



Nick Sirianni after winning Super Bowl LIX 🤣 (📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/yMO5lvrX8Z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 10, 2025

The Eagles rolled to a dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night in New Orleans. The win, which gave the Eagles just their second championship in history, ended Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ hopes at a historic three-peat.

The Eagles’ offense, which Moore took over this season, was outstanding all year long thanks to a record-breaking run from running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts — who walked away from the Super Bowl as the game’s MVP. They went 14-3 and won the NFC East before their perfect run in the playoffs.

But Moore, who has been one of the most sought-after coordinators since his early success in the role with the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly agreed to take over as the New Orleans Saints’ head coach next season. The Saints, who are not in a great financial situation, are the last team this cycle to hire a head coach. An official announcement is expected in the near future now that the Super Bowl is over.

It’s easy to see why Moore would want to take the Saints job, even with all of its perceived issues. He’s yet to be a head coach in the league, and just shy of double-digit teams have sought interviews with Moore since he reached the coordinator level. He's widely expected to be a head coach in the league at some point, and he appears to have the chance to make that move now. And with a Super Bowl ring now acquired, a jump to the next level — the final level — makes sense.

But after how dominant their offense was, it’s no wonder Sirianni wants to convince him to stick around. And, delaying that jump a year could work out better for just about everybody.

That is, everybody except the Saints.