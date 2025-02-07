Ryan Young
Live
Super Bowl, NFL news, live updates: Will Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen take home NFL MVP?
The NFL Honors awards ceremony takes place Thursday night in New Orleans
Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, there's another major NFL competition on Thursday: Who will win NFL MVP?
The NFL Honors ceremony will take place Thursday night, where a series of awards for the 2024 season will be handed out. A quintet of quarterbacks are finalists for the AP MVP award, but two have led the race all season: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.
The ceremony, hosted by Snoop Dogg, will take place in New Orleans at 8 p.m. CT. Other awards that will be handed out on Thursday include Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and more. The NFL will also announce the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 at the event.
On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles spoke about their new focus and approach to this Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledged that they were fine with being league villains. Opening Night followed Roger Goodell's state of the league address Monday, where he answered questions on hot-button topics like officiating, which has dominated the discourse around the Chiefs (he called the notion that referees favored the Chiefs "ridiculous"), and the league's policies promoting diversity in the workplace (he defended the NFL, saying its rules and procedures make the league better).
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live updates from New Orleans all week.
Live82 updates
Saquon Barkley wins Offensive Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley dominated all year with the Eagles in historic fashion. No wonder he capped it off with OPOY honors.
Saquon wins OPOY in his first year as an Eagle! 🦅 #NFLHonors @surface @saquon pic.twitter.com/8tpAOYFvlv
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
- Ryan Young
Patrick Surtain II wins DPOY
Patrick Surtain brings home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Patrick Surtain II is the first DB to win DPOY since 2019 😤 pic.twitter.com/QaKXHR3PFN
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 7, 2025
- Ryan Young
Jayden Daniels wins Offensive Rookie of the Year
It's official: Jayden Daniels is the Offensive NFL Rookie of the Year.
The best rookie season in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/8o791AnMwt
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 7, 2025
- Ryan Young
Bill Belichick with the ultimate flex
Bill Belichick brought all of his Super Bowl rings to the NFL Honors red carpet tonight in New Orleans.
Bill Belichick brought his Super Bowl rings to the Red Carpet 💍 @Belichick_B
📺: #NFLHonors on FOX & NFLN
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l9IA7hSeaB
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
- Ryan Young
NFL Honors up next
The biggest names in the football world are getting ready for NFL Honors tonight in New Orleans.
.@JoeyB with the red carpet fit 🔥
📺: #NFLHonors on FOX & NFLN
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/W4m57Hr3Qi
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend at NFL Honors 👀 pic.twitter.com/jIr2HNjlua
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 7, 2025
Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders 🦬@DeionSanders | @ShedeurSanders
📺: #NFLHonors on FOX & NFLN
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/p0zvH1n9Ni
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
Josh and Hailee 💙❤️ #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/rVtNR7aDws
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
jk and his son in matching suits 😭 pic.twitter.com/FuaCQKVIzS
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 7, 2025
- Ryan Young
Eagles star Jalen Carter upgraded to full practice participant
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited Wednesday with an illness, but he was a full participant Thursday.
Everyone on the Eagles practiced Thursday, but three players were limited.
WR Devonta Smith | Hamstring
C Nick Gates | Groin
DE Brandon Graham | Elbow
- Kari Anderson
Eagles superfan Dawn Staley says she can't attend Super Bowl 59 because of President Trump
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, born and raised in Philadelphia, is a noted superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles. But with her Eagles playing in Super Bowl LIX, Staley will not be able to attend the championship due to President Donald Trump's visit.
Staley had planned to fly to New Orleans, but told reporters Wednesday that she would not be able to since the airspace would be closed in anticipation of the president's flight. Under Federal Aviation Administration rules, airspace activity is limited when the president is flying.
"And I'm not going to the Super Bowl; Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl so they closed the airspace," Staley told reporters Wednesday, via Greenville News. "Party here though."
Read the full story here.
- Ryan Young
Jags hire their OC
The Jaguars officially have their next offensive coordinator. They struck a deal with Grant Udinski for the role on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old has been on the Vikings' staff since 2022, and most recently was their assistant offensive coordinator.
Udinski will now take over in Jacksonville under new head coach Liam Coen.
The #Jaguars hire a new OC. https://t.co/i6GbpH7Mft
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
What's the one 'terrifying' matchup in Super Bowl LIX?
- Charles Robinson
Super Bowl ticket prices are sliding
Super Bowl tickets will never be cheap, but this week they’re certainly cheaper.
In a trend that hasn’t been seen since Super Bowl LIII — that featured the February 2019 matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta — the early week “get-in” price for the cheapest available tickets is threatening to fall below $4,000. The get-in price represents the cheapest available ticket on the secondary market. According to market data from ticketIQ, Tuesday’s pricing for the rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome continues to dramatically drop. As of late afternoon Tuesday, a foursome of upper bowl seats were available for $4,122 each.
It’s an early surprise for a game that will feature two pieces of history: the Chiefs going for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl win in the post-merger era, and the first instance of a sitting U.S. President attending a Super Bowl. The U.S. Secret Service announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be attending Sunday’s game, noting the presence of agents in New Orleans over the past week.
“Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players and staff," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday. “Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”
Thus far, the news of Trump’s attendance and the Chiefs’ reach for three-peat history hasn’t provided a boost in Super Bowl ticket pricing. Instead, tickets have continued to see a staggering drop from the conference title games and into this week — down more than 35% in the previous nine days. As of Tuesday, ticketIQ data also showed an average list price (the average of all available tickets) of $7,409, which is also down 33% since the day after the AFC and NFC title games.
Read the full story here.
- Ian Casselberry
Buccaneers adding former Louisville, Texas coach Charlie Strong to oversee defensive line
Charlie Strong is joining the Buccaneers’ staff as a defensive line coach, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The #Bucs are set to hire Charlie Strong as their new defensive line coach, sources say.
The former #Louisville and #Texas head coach spent last season with #Bama as an analyst. Now, back in the NFL for the first time since 2021 with the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/BMPelYomm1
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2025
Strong, 64, has been a head coach at Louisville, Texas and South Florida. In 2021, he was an assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach for the Jaguars, followed by one season as co-defensive coordinator at Miami. Strong was a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2023 before taking last year off from football.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Super Bowl LIX first impressions: Could the Chiefs come out flat?
- Jason Owens
NFL referee union responds to 'insulting and preposterous' theories that Chiefs get favorable calls
With the Kansas City Chiefs set to play for their third straight championship, the state of NFL officiating is under the microscope ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
So much so that commissioner Roger Goodell fielded multiple questions about the integrity of officiating during his annual Super Bowl conference on Monday. There, Goodell called fan theories that the NFL and its officials favor the Chiefs "ridiculous."
The NFL Referees Association weighed in Tuesday with a statement from executive director Scott Green, who ran with Goodell's comments from Monday.
"Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” Green said, via a statement provided by the NFLRA. “Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season.
“It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."
Read the full story here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Chiefs paying a price to use the term "three-peat"
Miami Heat president Pat Riley has owned the trademark to "three-peat" since 1989, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already reportedly struck a deal to be able to use it if they win their third straight Super Bowl title on Sunday.
How much they paid Riley is unknown, but it's speculated to be north of $1 million.
We know who Pat Riley is going to be rooting for on Sunday 🤑 pic.twitter.com/tOR8ZLQ4Hs
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Chiefs star Travis Kelce doubles down on Taylor Swift's 'unbelievable' breakfast Pop-Tarts
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took the stage at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night to kick off Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Naturally, he was hit with plenty of questions about his pop star girlfriend.
Taylor Swift, apparently, makes an incredible breakfast.
"I would say, I’m a breakfast guy," Kelce said on Monday. "Her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade pop tarts, they’re unbelievable.”
Swift has been seen at countless Kansas City games since the two started dating, sometimes with other celebrity friends in the Chiefs universe. The two met on the field after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game last month, and Swift is sure to be at the Superdome supporting him on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an attempt to win what would be a historic third straight championship.
Travis Kelce loves Taylor Swift's Pop-Tarts 😅
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/D5vDD2o4iK
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
More Chiefs "conspiracy" talk
Everybody is getting in on the Chiefs "conspiracy" talk tonight in New Orleans. This time, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt got into it on the NFL Network.
“There’s definitely no conspiracy, right? It’s the nature of the game. And when you start having a lot of success, people like to start making excuses for why you’re having the success.”
Our chat with #Chiefs owner Clark Hunt tonight on The Insiders @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/4ZyoxdxmYm
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
DeAndre Hopkins' emotional moment
"I said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding, or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first. Obviously I'm not married, so I'm gonna wear my daddy's mink jacket"
DeAndre Hopkins got emotional when asked about his outfit on Sunday.
He said that his dad left him a Mink Jacket when he passed away — to wear either when D-Hop got married or when he made it to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/xSloyWaWM8
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Travis Kelce isn't done yet
"I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me."
Travis Kelce isn't ready to call it a career just yet, even with everything else he has going on outside of the game.
"Where will I be in 3 years? Hopefully still playing football... I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."
Travis Kelce plans to still be playing for the @Chiefs 3 years from now 💪 pic.twitter.com/114UGlxz8G
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 4, 2025
- Jason Owens
Travis Kelce wishes that Jason was playing in Super Bowl
The last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced off in the Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers were on opposite sides of the field. Now Jason's retired from the Eagles, while Travis seeks his fourth Super Bowl ring. Travis wishes that Jason was still on the opposing sideline.
"Of course I wish Jason was out there," Kelce said. "Being at the mountaintop with your brother is something special that I’ll never forget. Obviously it’s being so close to him retiring, I wish he would’ve played another year.
"He’s very content where he is in life right now. I’m happy as hell for him. He gets to be around his family and his baby girls a little bit more. I’ll go out there and try to represent the family the best I can."
That Kelce brotherly love 🫶
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QHD9eJMh1h
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Jason Owens
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Luka Dončić trade
Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes took a diplomatic approach to the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade.
"As a Dallas fan, it hurts me," Mahomes said. "But I’m happy for him that he’s gonna be able to go out there and be in L.A. and get to try to achieve his dream of winning a championship.
"He did so much not only for the basketball team but for the city of Dallas. I'll always be appreciative of those years. But I’m excited for the Mavericks moving forward and the guys that they’ve brought in."
.@PatrickMahomes on the Luka Dončić trade
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/G2y7zvJTLm
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Jason Owens
Familiar territory for Patrick Mahomes
And now, Patrick Mahomes gets his turn in front of Super Bowl media. He's been here before.
.@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes is LIVE from Super Bowl LIX Opening Night! #SBOpeningNight #SBLIX https://t.co/v6CT8ITHoa
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Jason Owens
The Super Bowl champion Chiefs get their marching band entrance.
The back-to-back Super Bowl champs 🏆🏆 @Chiefs
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2Og1cNzwb1
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Jalen Hurts 🤝 Patrick Mahomes
The two quarterbacks took the stage together tonight at the Superdome.
The rivalry between these two QBs is one for the history books. 📚 @ScottHanson
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFL Network
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vL2pKOJ5FQ
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Chiefs have made it to the Superdome
The Chiefs are in the building.
"KANSAS CITY! WE'RE BACK IN THE SUPER BOWL BABY!" 🗣️@StoneColdJones is fired up ‼️
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/odGlRdjmm0
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the #Chiefs have arrived on opening night in New Orleans. #chiefs #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pkMDYtzTUM
— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Jameis to the Giants?
Saquon Barkley may have found his former team their next quarterback...
Jameis Winston: "Who should sign me in free agency?"
Saquon Barkley: "I think New York needs a quarterback right now."
Jameis: "New York who?"
Saquon: "The Giants." #NFL #SuperBowl
(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/QKdJN4ycxo https://t.co/hb3YCihABW
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Saquon Barkley's birthday present?
The Eagles running back will turn 28 on Sunday in New Orleans.
"I think it's pretty cool that the Super Bowl lands on my birthday."
Saquon is hoping to celebrate more than just turning 28 on Sunday 🎂
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tC3K4ZSbjy
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on his "childhood team" in Boston being up for sale
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie probably isn't going to buy the Boston Celtics anytime soon.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on rumors he is interested in buying the Celtics:
“I would never say never, but I’m not looking to own another sports franchise. The Celtics again are exceptional, they’re so well run, they’re so talented, it’s my childhood team. However, I do not… pic.twitter.com/U2GkVLeGMl
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Guillermo's return to the Super Bowl
Guillermo is bringing the hard-hitting questions to the Super Bowl once again 🤣
hilarious question 😂 @JalenHurts
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFL Network
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/O5544JHb7n
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Roger Goodell, NFL not backing away from DEI
The NFL’s dedicated push to add diversity in all levels of America’s most popular sport will continue.
That was the message delivered by commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday during his annual state of the league address to kick off Super Bowl week — declining to follow in the footsteps of some major U.S. corporations stripping away diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from their business models.
“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said on Monday. “And we’re going to continue towards that, because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better.”
Click the photo for more on Goodell's comments Monday from Charles Robinson on the ground in New Orleans.
- Jason Owens
Jalen Hurts has a different name for the tush push that he helped make famous: "I call it the quarterback sneak."
Tush Push? Jalen Hurts just calls it the QB sneak 🫡
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFL Network
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E6rk1OFeiF
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Jason Owens
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking his turn facing Super Bowl media.
QB Jalen Hurts speaks with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/OpmLO2fEl9
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2025
- Jason Owens
Eagles make formal entrance at Opening Night event
The Eagles led by head coach Nick Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie take the stage ahead Super Bowl opening night shenanigans.
The NFC Champs take the stage! @Eagles
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6RSsyZtYNB
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Ryan Young
Cooper Kupp trade incoming
Cooper Kupp's time with the Los Angeles Rams is apparently over.
The longtime wide receiver shared on social media on Monday night that the team was looking to trade him. What such a trade would look like, or when it would come down, remains to be seen.
I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.
Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy
— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025
"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA."
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles look sharp for Media Night
Jalen Hurts has arrived for Opening Night 👀
📺: #SBOpeningNight– 8pm ET on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DE8RrGKwJp
— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2025
.@saquon and @goedert33 have arrived for #SBOpeningNight 🦅
📺: #SBOpeningNight -- 8pm ET on NFL Network
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qzmn1vmyjW
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL defers to law enforcement on Saints' emails in clergy sex abuse case
The Associated Press published a jarring story involving the New Orleans Saints and their involvement in a clergy sex abuse scandal.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the issue, partially, in a news conference Monday in New Orleans.
Here is Roger Goodell’s response to new information about role New Orleans Saints played in local Catholic archdiocese sexual abuse scandal. He was asked whether NFL would investigate: pic.twitter.com/0YlK4BhkOw
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 3, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Super Bowl abroad?
Roger Goodell envisions a day when league will have an international franchise - and Super Bowl would be abroad to support that franchise
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 3, 2025
Roger Goodell says the NFL is definitely open to having an international Super Bowl in future … and having an international franchise. @talkSPORT pic.twitter.com/G1LWtkQBPe
— Brian T. Smith (@BTSmithUK) February 3, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Commish Roger Goodell defends NFL's diversity policies
Roger Goodell says the NFL will continue its diversity efforts, despite the Trump administration’s policies and companies dropping DEI programs: “Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League, on and off the field.”
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2025
Roger Goodell on continuing the NFL's DEI policies:
"It does make the NFL better. We're not in this because it's a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent." pic.twitter.com/cYMK6sfjI7
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Roger Goodell addresses ref controversy in state of league address
The second question NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fielded Monday in his state of the league address was about officiating, and a belief that the Kansas City Chiefs are benefitting from calls.
"This sort of reminds me of the script" Goodell joked.
In seriousness Goodell called some of the conspiracy theories rampant on social media "ridiculous" and defended his league's officials, calling them "outstanding."
Goodell says any theory of the Chiefs benefiting from preferential calls from officials is “ridiculous” and the league officiating is “outstanding.” pic.twitter.com/y5jVXQsKHu
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2025
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shoots down idea that officials are favoring Chiefs unfairly. Reminds him of idea NFL is scripted.
"It’s a ridiculous theory, for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we might have to continue to work on." pic.twitter.com/MKVw9UA9nm
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 3, 2025
Later in the conference, Goodell said he didn't view flopping as a major issue, but didn't rule out the league's competition committee from reviewing potential changes.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texans hire Rams' Nick Caley to replace Bobby Slowik as OC
The #Texans are hiring #Rams TEs coach and pass game coordinator Nick Caley as their new OC, as CJ Stroud and the Houston offense get a new play-caller, per me and @TomPelissero.
Caley drew interest from the #Jets and #Patriots. He was selective and lands in Houston. pic.twitter.com/Ol2stMfgDT
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Washington Commanders name to remain, says team owner
Washington team owner Josh Harris told reporters Monday that the team name "Commanders" will remain.
Dear Washington football fans,
The Commanders team name is here to stay.
Source: team owner Josh Harris
P.S. - please no more questions about this, it's not changing. pic.twitter.com/8zjfK3aPgx
— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 3, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Pete Carroll adds son, Brennan, to Raiders' staff
Sources: Raiders to hire Brennan Carroll to be their new Offensive Line coach + Run Game Coordinator.
He has been the University of Washington Offensive Coordinator + OL Coach for the past year and prior to that had stops at Arizona, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Hurricanes and USC.…
— Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) February 3, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns, says he wants to win Super Bowl
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, according to multiple media reports. In a statement shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and others, Garrett said his desire to win a Super Bowl was driving his decision to leave.
"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," Garrett wrote.
Garrett added that he cared more about winning a championship than about becoming a Hall of Famer.
Read the full story here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jaguars name Tony Boselli executive VP of football operations
The Jaguars, who hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are slowly rebuilding their front office after parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke.
Former #Jaguars All-Pro tackle Tony Boselli has been named the team’s executive vice president of football operations, owner Shad Khan announced today.
Boselli and coach Liam Coen will report to Khan, as will the new GM after that hire is made in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/Pqfx3SdJvp
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Chip Kelly reportedly leaving Ohio State for Raiders' OC job
According to ESPN, Chip Kelly is leaving the Buckeyes after one season to become the offensive coordinator for Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelly’s departure comes not long after defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left to take the same position at Penn State.
Kelly came to Ohio State after the 2023 season as Ryan Day gave up play-calling duties. Kelly left his job as UCLA’s head coach to run Ohio State’s offense as the Buckeyes bounced back from two regular-season losses to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
The former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He joined the Eagles before the 2013 season after he spent four seasons as Oregon’s head coach and coached the 49ers for one season in 2016 after he was fired by the Eagles.
Read more here.
- Ian Casselberry
Eagles, Chiefs make festive arrival in New Orleans
Super Bowl week is officially underway with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both arriving in New Orleans on Sunday evening.
The Eagles arrived first with a flag reading "Geaux Birds" hanging out of the cockpit window as they prepare to face Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
Geaux (and we can't emphasize this enough) Birds. pic.twitter.com/2xomXMXrPS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 2, 2025
Seeking their third consecutive Super Bowl championship and fourth in the past six years, the Chiefs touched down soon thereafter with several observers noticing Patrick Mahomes sporting a Hugo Boss sweatsuit for his travel.
Boss is in the Bayou. @PatrickMahomes | #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/stoDAuFIYD
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Eric Bieniemy returns to NFL as Bears' RB coach
Eric Bieniemy is returning to the NFL. The former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator is joining Ben Johnson's new staff with the Bears as running backs coach, reports CBS' Jonathan Jones.
An NFL return: Eric Bieniemy has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears to be their running backs coach, source tells @NFLonCBS. A 2-time Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, Bieniemy gives Ben Johnson's offensive staff a veteran, championship presence.
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2025
After being fired by Washington following the 2023 campaign, Bieniemy spent last season with UCLA as the Bruins' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.
- Ian Casselberry
Cowboys name Klayton Adams as OC after 2 seasons coaching OL for Cardinals
New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has hired his replacement as offensive coordinator. Klayton Adams will run Dallas' offense after two seasons coaching offensive line for the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport.
This is now done: Klayton Adams is the new #Cowboys OC, per The Insiders. https://t.co/GX1HpKzqEt
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2025
Before joining Arizona's staff, Adams coached tight ends and was an assistant offensive line coach with the Colts. His primary responsibility will likely be the run game since Schottenheimer intends to continue calling plays as head coach.
- Ian Casselberry
Jets hiring Tanner Engstrand as OC away from Lions: Report
New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is bringing a fellow Lions assistant with him. Tanner Engstrand will be Glenn’s offensive coordinator, the team announced on Friday.
NOW OFFICIAL! We've named Tanner Engstrand our new Offensive Coordinator.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 31, 2025
Engstrand, 42, was Detroit’s passing game coordinator for the past two seasons after coaching quality control and tight ends. He was believed to be a candidate for the Lions OC opening before Dan Campbell hired John Morton for that position this week.
This season, the Lions had the second-best passing offense in the NFL with 4,474 yards, averaging 263.2 yards per game.
Prior to joining Detroit, Engstand was the offensive coordinator for the XFL’s DC Defenders.
The Jets will have weapons to work with, including receivers Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and a veteran offensive line. But quarterback is a big question, in addition to whether or not Davante Adams returns.
Jets name Chris Banjo as new special teams coach
The New York Jets are continuing to fill out Aaron Glenn's staff. The team announced Friday that Chris Banjo will join the staff as special teams coordinator.
Banjo joins the Jets after two years with the Denver Broncos as assistant special teams coach.
IT'S OFFICIAL! We've named Chris Banjo our new Special Teams Coordinator.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 31, 2025